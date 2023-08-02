15 Makeup-Free Celebrities Who Broke the Internet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and More
Adele
In 2022, Adele marked her first Emmy win in a different way. Instead of posting a full-glam photo, the "Easy on Me" singer showed her timeless beauty in the makeup-free pictures on Instagram as she celebrated her award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for One Night Only on CBS.
The win also helped her take one step closer to becoming an EGOT winner; she is now one Tony away from making it come true.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande skipped her signature winged eyeliner and heavy makeup to announce the launch of her r.e.m. beauty's product, Sweetener Concealer.
Her move to share a barefaced selfie online does not happen all the time, as she also revealed during an interview for Allure's October 2021 issue how she rarely goes out sans makeup.
Demi Moore
Nothing is more comforting than spending time in bed with your beloved pet, which usually happens to Demi Moore and her pet pooch Pilaf. The General Hospital actress took a quick selfie in the Instagram photo while her chihuahua slept comfortably on her chest.
The 2-year-old pet made her fur mama proud this year after the Guinness World Records crowned the Pilaf, named Pearl, the World's Shortest Living Dog.
Drew Barrymore
Forget the red lipstick! Drew Barrymore looked incredible in her selfie on May 12 as she shared her progress in reading Minka Kelly's Tell Me Everything.
The E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial star praised the author for her powerful book, but her fans also showered her with compliments for her unmatched no-makeup beauty while wearing huge reading glasses.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid frequently shows in her selfies how she does not need to have full makeup on to glow. She did it again when she uploaded a barefaced photo she took during the golden hour, and fans could not get enough of the bathrobe-donned model!
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow went makeup-free to celebrate her 44th birthday, showing that she successfully kept her beauty ageless decades after debuting in the industry.
The Goop founder went makeup-free for the natural photo and told her followers how she has embraced her past and future — promoting self-love!
Hailey Bieber
People often look tired and stressed whenever they get stuck in traffic: but that is not the case for Hailey Bieber.
Justin Bieber's wife blessed her Instagram followers with three no-makeup selfies as the model rocked her jaw-length bob-cut hair. Though she often posts raw photos of herself, her most recent set of snaps caught people's eyes even more.
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner fortified her place as one of Hollywood's most genuine stars. The mom-of-three's fans flooded the post with praise, with her Instagram followers saying she looked naturally beautiful in her pool photos.
Jennifer Lopez
JLo Beauty got the perfect model as the company's founder, Jennifer Lopez, boasts a pristine, untouched complexion whenever she promotes the brand's new products.
In her most recent promotional video, Ben Affleck's 54-year-old wife introduced her skincare line's new creams, serums, and balms. The Shotgun Wedding actress recorded the video as soon as she woke up that day — presenting the products with no makeup on and while only wearing a robe.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel surprised her fans in one of her no-makeup selfies, and she made everyone feel jealous of her natural locks!
The Candy actress took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of herself that presented her voluminous, curly hair and younger-looking skin.
"That's why her hair is so big… it's full of secrets," Biel quipped in the caption.
Katy Perry
Katy Perry offered her Instagram followers a breath of fresh air when the COVID-19 pandemic started years ago. In a rare occurrence, the American Idol judge posted a makeup-free selfie of herself while snuggling in her bed.
Though she still got her signature blonde hair, she made people's jaws drop with her glowing and pimple-free skin.
"Pre-quarantine [to] mid-quarantine," she captioned the post. "Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February."
Lady Gaga
Out of all the Hollywood stars, Lady Gaga gets the most buzz whenever she posts makeup-free selfies!
In June, the "Born This Way" singer showed off her glowing skin and glossy lips that made her look younger than ever in an Instagram post. She also wore a pink sweatshirt that highlighted her beauty even more.
Lady Gaga graced the social media platform with makeup-free photos to mark the launch of her makeup brand, Haus Labs, at Sephora.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion opts to look more natural when she is not on stage.
Fans waited to see Megan's natural beauty without makeup and wig, and the female rapper gave them another sneak peek of her unmatched visuals through some photos.
Far from her usual looks and style during performances, the Savage singer enjoyed the beach without having any makeup on. She also completed her looks with fluffy curls that did not cover her radiant skin.
Tyra Banks
Doing makeup-free selfies can be done with a partner, and Tyra Banks showed her natural beauty with her friend!
The Tyra Banks Show star posed alongside Marie-Pier St-Hilaire to capture four barefaced photos with her in 2017. Although she nears her 50s, the TV personality still looks younger than ever!
"This special filter is called Crazy," she wrote in the caption. "It's that BFF fun-time filter. Well actually, there's #nofilter. It's just some good, ole fashioned, natural, cray-cray fun with the homie."
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez virtually turned heads when she uploaded two stunning no-makeup selfies of herself as she referenced Miley Cyrus' song, "Violet Chemistry," from her album, Endless Summer Vacation.
The former Disney child star sported a black zippered tank while her long hair cascaded over one shoulder. The video indeed shocked her followers, as Gomez scored 1 million likes in less than ten minutes!