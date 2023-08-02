15 Makeup-Free Celebrities Who Broke the Internet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and More

In 2022, Adele marked her first Emmy win in a different way. Instead of posting a full-glam photo, the "Easy on Me" singer showed her timeless beauty in the makeup-free pictures on Instagram as she celebrated her award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for One Night Only on CBS.

The win also helped her take one step closer to becoming an EGOT winner; she is now one Tony away from making it come true.