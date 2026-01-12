or
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Figure in Sheer Sultry Dress at 2026 Golden Globes: Photo

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the Golden Globes.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 9:14 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez wowed at the 2026 Golden Globes, hitting the red carpet in a sheer dress that put her hourglass figure on display.

The high-neck frock the star wore to the Sunday, January 11, event featured a brown pattern design, making sure she didn't show too much at the Beverly Hills, Calif. event.

Jennifer Lopez Stuns at 2026 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez showed off her toned figure in a sheer dress at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The gown, which featured a mermaid style tulle hemline, is a Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture 2003 piece.

The single star walked the carpet solo but later took a cute snap with nominee Timothée Chalamet.

The Singer Proudly Bragged About Her Figure

The singer quipped that if people had her 'booty,' they would 'be naked, too.'

The mom-of-two is no stranger to risqué looks, as she often wears barely there outfits onstage.

At her December 30, 2025, Up All Night Las Vegas residency, she addressed the "funny things" say about her attire.

"Why she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?" Lopez said. "And I said, 'If you had this booty, you’d be naked too.'"

JLo Reveals What She Wants When It Comes to Love

The mom-of-two talked about what she wants in a romance during a recent concert.

During another concert, the actress reflected on her past four marriages while singing "If You Had my Love."

“When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope," JLo said of her hit 1999 track. "But I’ve also sang it over the years, I’ve sang it while I was sad. And I’ve sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.”

"Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You’d have to accept me for all that I am,” she expressed. "You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

The singer has been through four divorces.

"You can’t have love without heartbreak,” she noted. “You can’t. That’s what you sign up for.”

The superstar was married to Ojani Noa, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ben Affleck. She shares her two teens with Anthony.

Since divorcing Affleck in 2024, she hasn't been seen out with anyone, though she sparked dating rumors with costar Brett Goldstein when she named him as her favorite onscreen kiss. The gossip heightened after the Ted Lasso star attended Lopez's January 2 show.

