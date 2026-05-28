Jennifer Lopez Laments Her Single Status Amid Brett Goldstein Romance Rumors: 'I’ve Been Doing It All Wrong'

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Jennifer Lopez has some regrets when it comes to her love life. The singer, who has been married four times, confirmed she’s single after her tumultuous past relationships, despite Brett Goldstein romance rumors.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jennifer Lopez gushed over her chemistry with Brett Goldstein.

“You’re single right now,” Jimmy Kimmel pointed out to Lopez on the Wednesday, May 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I am,” the musician, 56, said. “I should have done it sooner! I’ve been doing it all wrong. Trust me.” Kimmel, 58, asked if she would be open to starring on The Bachelorette, but she immediately shot down the idea. “No. Are you crazy?” Lopez exclaimed. “I’m not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now. It’s fantastic. I love it.” “It seems hard for you to meet people otherwise,” Kimmel quipped, to which the pop star replied, “I’ll meet somebody somewhere one day, if they’re good enough.”

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jennifer Lopez guest-starred on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

The host went on to defend his idea to bring Lopez to reality TV. “I think it would be great if we put you in a house with 25 weirdos. Wouldn’t it be funny even just as a prank that they haven’t met the Bachelorette yet, and then you walk out and they all s--- their pants simultaneously?” he considered. “I can’t. I could never. I can’t do it,” the “On the Floor” artist insisted. “I’m good right now. I’m happy.”

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Inside Jennifer Lopez's Past Relationships

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube Jennifer Lopez confirmed her single status.

Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January 2025, approximately two and a half years after they tied the knot. She was also previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

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Are Brett Goldstein and Jennifer Lopez Dating?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been married four times.

Earlier this year, Lopez sparked dating rumors with her Office Romance costar Goldstein. Indeed, in an interview published on May 13, she gushed over their on-screen connection. “We had great chemistry to begin with,” Lopez told People. “It just grew as we did the film together.” She added about the Ted Lasso alum, “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise…I was a huge fan of his from him doing Ted Lasso. Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters. I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different.” Goldstein, who co-wrote Office Romance with Joe Kelly, was equally enamored with the actress. “We started asking ourselves who the best romcom star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo," he explained. "It's easy to write a romcom when you have J.Lo in mind. She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez would not be open to doing 'The Bachelorette.'