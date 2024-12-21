Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Overcoming 'Hardships' After Messy Split From Ben Affleck: 'There Are No Coincidences'
Jennifer Lopez knows she can get through anything.
Months after the superstar, 55, filed to end her marriage to Ben Affleck, Lopez reflected on going through heartbreak and adversity in her life.
"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," she explained in a recent interview. "When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."
"Because that’s really what our hardships are in life," the "Get Right" singer said. “What am I supposed to learn here? There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason."
Lopez emphasized how instead of wallowing in sadness, she's constantly trying to see the silver lining in every situation. "What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?" she added.
"I think to myself … ‘Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it," Lopez noted.
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Both Have PTSD' From Their Early 2000s Relationship
- Jennifer Lopez 'Truly' Believes Ben Affleck Is the 'Love of Her Life': 'Their Families Have Blended Beautifully'
- Jennifer Lopez Never 'Planned' on Getting Back Together With Husband Ben Affleck: 'I Couldn’t Believe It'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the Selena star and the Argo actor, 52, ended their nearly two-year union over the summer. “They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” an insider claimed of the former Hollywood power couple. "Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids."
Despite the end of her fairytale with Affleck, whom she wed in 2022, Lopez has done her best to put having fun as a top priority. “Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and s--- and desirable again,” a separate insider claimed. "She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.”
British Vogue conducted the interview with Lopez.