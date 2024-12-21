or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Overcoming 'Hardships' After Messy Split From Ben Affleck: 'There Are No Coincidences'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reflected on overcoming 'hardships' after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck over the summer.

By:

Dec. 21 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez knows she can get through anything.

Months after the superstar, 55, filed to end her marriage to Ben Affleck, Lopez reflected on going through heartbreak and adversity in her life.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez candid overcoming hardships split ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez opened up about enduring hardship in her life.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment," she explained in a recent interview. "When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it’s easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."

"Because that’s really what our hardships are in life," the "Get Right" singer said. “What am I supposed to learn here? There are no coincidences. This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It’s happening for a reason."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez candid overcoming hardships split ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez emphasized how instead of wallowing in sadness, she's constantly trying to see the silver lining in every situation. "What can I learn and how can I come out the other side better, stronger, more knowledgeable and kind of evolve and grow from this point?" she added.

"I think to myself … ‘Thank you, god. I’m sorry it took me so long. I’m sorry that you had to do this to me so many times. I should have learned it two or three times ago. I get it," Lopez noted.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez candid overcoming hardships split ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Selena star and the Argo actor, 52, ended their nearly two-year union over the summer. “They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” an insider claimed of the former Hollywood power couple. "Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids."

Despite the end of her fairytale with Affleck, whom she wed in 2022, Lopez has done her best to put having fun as a top priority. “Her ego needs a serious reboot and being with hot guys is great medicine because they will fawn all over her and make her feel young and s--- and desirable again,” a separate insider claimed. "She’s in amazing shape and looks fantastic, so it’s not hard for her to find plenty of hunks that want to get with her. They’ll all be vetted and will have to sign NDAs, but after that it’s game on.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez candid overcoming hardships split ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are 'still connected' despite their split, a source claimed.

British Vogue conducted the interview with Lopez.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.