Jennifer Lopez Puts on a Cheeky Display in White String Bikini While Vacationing on the Amalfi Coast
Jennifer Lopez is getting cheeky on the Amalfi Coast!
On Thursday, August 10, the "Get Right" singer was seen soaking up the sun in Italy with her fit physique on full display while doing a promotional shoot for her Delola cocktail brand.
Lopez, 54, rocked a tiny white string bikini and a silk scarf wrapped around her head as she laid with her backside to the sky, showing off her iconic derriere in a lounge chair by the ocean.
The Latin superstar posed for multiple pictures as a photographer followed her around the gorgeous waterfront locale. "Back in my element," she captioned the slew of snaps shared to Instagram.
Lopez seemed to be at ease despite her husband, Ben Affleck, not being present for the sunny European day. As OK! previously reported, the Hollywood power couple has been happier than ever as they gear up to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their August wedding.
"Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been, and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," the insider explained to a news outlet.
- What Is Love? 20 Celebrities Who Have Been Married Multiple Times — Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise and More
- Jennifer Lopez Buys Cheeky T-Shirt for Husband Ben Affleck During Hamptons Trip
- 15 Makeup-Free Celebrities Who Broke the Internet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion and More
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lopez and the Boston native have been so enamored with their life together that they've been thinking about recommitting their love to each other in front of their friends and family once again — this time at their new $60 million mansion.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the source spilled.
"They intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not because they finally have the relationship they have always wanted," the insider said of the duo.
Page Six obtained the photos of Lopez in Italy.