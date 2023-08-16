Ben Affleck 'Happy' and 'Thriving' as He Celebrates 51st Birthday and Marks His First Year of Marriage With Jennifer Lopez
Best year for Ben Affleck?
According to a source close to the actor, he has been "happy and thriving" as he marked his 51st birthday on Tuesday, August 15.
The star, who had a whirlwind year — which included his marriage to Jennifer Lopez — is joyful about his recent lifestyle changes after battling an alcohol addiction.
"Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and J.Lo have had a lot to celebrate in the last few weeks.
In July, the mother-of-two gushed over the lovely birthday celebration the Good Will Hunting alum set up for her in her On the JLo newsletter.
"Thank you all for the birthday love. Here's a lil peek into my party," the Marry Me actress began.
"Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!" the birthday girl wrote, referring to her twins Emme and Max, 15, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and her stepchildren, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
"I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with," she added.
"Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!" the crooner concluded her message.
Following the newsletter, a source opened up about the details of the exciting festivities.
"It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party," the insider explained. "She had the best time. She was treated like a queen and loved every second."
The pair enjoyed more celebrations this year as they commemorated their first wedding anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas, where they said "I Do" in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021.
"One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas … 🤍♠️❤️ Go to On The JLo for a special surprise… #ThisIsMeNow," Lopez penned, teasing a new song in celebration of their nuptials.
People reported on the source's comments.