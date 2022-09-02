Here Comes The Bride! Jennifer Lopez Says Her Children & Ben Affleck's Children Walked Her Down The Aisle

Here comes the bride!

It seems that Jennifer Lopez’s second trip down the aisle to marry Ben Affleck was a walk to remember, with the “Let’s Get Loud” singer recently revealing she was escorted to the altar by a very special crew — her and her new hubby’s respective children.

In the latest edition of the star’s newsletter, On The JLo, the artist spilled several details surrounding their star-studded Georgia nuptials on Saturday, August 20, dishing about her grand entrance.