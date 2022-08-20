No-Fly Zones, Security, & Arriving Guests! Inside The Hours Leading Up To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding
As friends and family prepare to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding, local authorities have declared a no-fly zone over the Batman actor's sprawling 87-acre estate
Affleck is believed to have requested the permit to allow the couple and their guests as much privacy from paparazzi and photography as possible on their special day.
The newlyweds — who previously married in a private Las Vegas ceremony back in July — are expected to say "I Do" for the second time today, Saturday, August 20. On Sunday, the happy couple will be hosting a picnic for their guests.
As wedding prep continues, security is ramping up. Several weeks before the impending nuptials, towering security gates were put up four miles down the road from The Tender Bar actor's Georgia home.
Security has tightened up even more now that the big day is finally here. Two security guards and a police officer were spotted at the entrance to the property. The security guards checked identification and gave wristbands to any guests that arrived.
Employees and other work trucks, including one for a lighting and furniture company, were also spotted arriving at the property.
However, the wedding festivities hit a bump in the road on Friday, August 19, when an ambulance rushed to the Georgia estate hours before the rehearsal dinner was scheduled to begin. Although reports initially suggested a child had been hurt, it was later clarified that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, had suffered a leg injury in a fall.
Later that day, The Last Duel actor was spotted cutting a casual look in a purple shirt, shorts and a backwards cap outside of Liberty County Medical Center. He had a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he waited for news on his mother's condition.
It is unclear if any changes were made to the schedule of events due to the accident.
The lovebirds first starting dating in the early 2000s before calling it quits on their relationship in 2004. More than 15 years later, they reconnected, and finally tied the knot in a whirlwind Las Vegas wedding ceremony on Sunday, July 17.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," Lopez wrote in that week's edition of the "On the J.Lo" newsletter. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."
DailyMail was first to report Affleck had requested the no-fly zone.