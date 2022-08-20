No-Fly Zones, Security, & Arriving Guests! Inside The Hours Leading Up To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding

However, the wedding festivities hit a bump in the road on Friday, August 19, when an ambulance rushed to the Georgia estate hours before the rehearsal dinner was scheduled to begin. Although reports initially suggested a child had been hurt, it was later clarified that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, had suffered a leg injury in a fall.

Later that day, The Last Duel actor was spotted cutting a casual look in a purple shirt, shorts and a backwards cap outside of Liberty County Medical Center. He had a cigarette in one hand and a plastic cup in the other as he waited for news on his mother's condition.

It is unclear if any changes were made to the schedule of events due to the accident.