Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Excited' for Her 'Small Tour' Despite Low Ticket Sales: 'It's Always a Good Time'
It's almost time for Jennifer Lopez to return to the stage!
On Monday, May 6, the famed singer and actress appeared as a guest on Good Morning America, where she discussed her upcoming This Is Me... Now the Tour ahead of hitting the road for a summer of performances around North America.
Lopez will kick off her tour in Orlando, Fla., come June and will wrap things up in August, with two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Due to her tour and future movie projects — including her new sci-fi film Atlas — GMA co-host Lara Spencer joked Lopez "obviously [does] not sleep."
"I do. I do," the Marry Me actress replied. "I wish I could have had the summer off. But it’s a small tour. It’s like 28 shows, I’m excited about it."
"I’m excited," Lopez reiterated — despite experiencing low ticket sales for the tour and cancelling her final two weeks of originally-scheduled shows. "I haven’t been out for years, I think since 2019. Since before the pandemic. So I'm excited to see the fans and interact with the people again. It's always a good time."
- Jennifer Lopez, 54, Shows Off Toned Abs in Gorgeous Mirror Selfie: Photo
- Ben Affleck 'Supporting' Jennifer Lopez as She Deals With Criticism: 'They Both Know This is Part of the Business'
- 'The Honeymoon Is Definitely Over': 'Moody' Ben Affleck Struggling With His Long-Distance Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
Because of her busy next few months, Lopez is hoping her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme — whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — will tag along with her on tour.
"We've been negotiating that!" the "On the Floor" singer admitted regarding her children. "I'm out for like two months — from like June to August. I was like, 'You have to come for the whole month of July. You can go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June, then at the end of August, right before you start school, you can go back and hang out with your friends again. But you have to come with mommy for a little while.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I feel like this is the last time that I’ll get to do something like this with them," Lopez expressed. "They're 16, and next time they’re going to be like, 'No mom. No.' So I'm going to use the last little bit of force I have to control them to be like, 'You have to come for at least a little while.' So hopefully they’ll acquiesce to that."
While she didn't specify, it's assumed the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker's husband, Ben Affleck, will also make appearances at various concerts his wife puts on this summer.
Affleck is also said to have been there for his wife when she received an underwhelming response to her new album and tour announcement earlier this year, as OK! previously reported.
"Jennifer is extremely proud of all the hard work she puts into her projects, and Ben has been a huge support through it all," a source spilled last month.