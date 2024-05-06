Jennifer Lopez Says She's 'Excited' for Her 'Small Tour' Despite Low Ticket Sales: 'It's Always a Good Time'

Because of her busy next few months, Lopez is hoping her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme — whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — will tag along with her on tour.

"We've been negotiating that!" the "On the Floor" singer admitted regarding her children. "I'm out for like two months — from like June to August. I was like, 'You have to come for the whole month of July. You can go to camp and do whatever you want with your friends in June, then at the end of August, right before you start school, you can go back and hang out with your friends again. But you have to come with mommy for a little while.'"