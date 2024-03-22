Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Accept Each Other More' as They’ve Grown Older
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are done trying to change each other.
According to insiders close to the Hollywood power couple, the two have prioritized honoring their differences to maintain a healthy marriage.
One of the biggest examples of that dynamic was the Boston native, 51, appearing in his wife's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary.
"The fact that Ben was involved at all is mind-boggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer," a source spilled.
"He loves and supports her," the insider added. "As they’ve grown older, they actually accept each other more and are less frustrated by their differences. In many ways, this is his story, too."
While appearing in the film, Affleck expressed how putting his personal life out there was a new thing for him. "Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work," he explained in the movie.
"They get inspired by their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director I certainly do the same things," the Good Will Hunting actor continued. "Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez, 54, has gushed over what an excellent partner the Argo star has been since they tied the knot in 2022. "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself," she explained during a recent red carpet interview at the Golden Globes where Affleck's film Air was nominated.
"He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him," the Selena star added.
Lopez has also revealed that Affleck has been the person she turns to when her life or career present challenges. "I want his opinion. I trust him,” the singer said in a separate interview. "I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too.”
"Ben's proud of her. He's her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is," an insider revealed. "It's been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She's loved creating new music. She's very excited [about] it."
In Touch spoke with a source close to Affleck and Lopez.