Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Accept Each Other More' as They’ve Grown Older

One of the biggest examples of that dynamic was the Boston native, 51, appearing in his wife's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary.

"The fact that Ben was involved at all is mind-boggling to most outsiders, but he’s doing it because it’s important to Jennifer," a source spilled.

"He loves and supports her," the insider added. "As they’ve grown older, they actually accept each other more and are less frustrated by their differences. In many ways, this is his story, too."

While appearing in the film, Affleck expressed how putting his personal life out there was a new thing for him. "Jen was really inspired by this experience, which is how artists do their work," he explained in the movie.