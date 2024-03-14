'Stop Acting Entitled': Jennifer Lopez Blamed for 2-Week Tour Cancelation Amid Weak Sales After 'Charging $1,500 for a Ticket'
Any party freaks who purchased tickets to Jennifer Lopez's concerts at the end of August will no longer be able to get on the floor.
The 54-year-old recently canceled seven dates of the This Is Me... Now the Tour, leaving many to wonder if it had anything to do with Lopez's noticeably low ticket sales.
All shows from August 20-31 — which were set to take place in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans and Houston —were officially canceled through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, March 13, a news publication reported.
The "Let's Get Loud" signer is still set to put on a dazzling 30 shows, however, ticket sales sites proved a large majority of seats remain unsold.
"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund," a memo sent to ticket holders read, per the publication.
While the first outlet hinted the cancelation possibly had to do with a lack in ticket sales, another news publication reported the decision came down to a logistical issue — fueling fans' theories Lopez cut the tour short due to the actress reportedly landing a role in the new Jurassic World movie, in turn leading to a scheduling conflict.
In addition to fans trying to find a valid reason for Lopez canceling two weeks worth of shows, haters drafted their own conspiracies about what went down.
"Jennifer Lopez is her own No. 1 fan. I've never seen a celebrity so in love with themselves. 🙄 Hopefully, she gets the hint & cancels the rest of her tour dates cause nobody wanna see #GrannyLopez on stage but her big ego self. 😆," one hater snubbed, as another added, "yea so she should stop acting entitled and untouchable to non celebs because she’s not all that and it shows."
Others blamed weak ticket sales on their hefty prices, with a second critic complaining, "charging upwards of $1500 thinking she’s Beyoncé," and a third noting, "Nobody's really checking for @JLo like that. Janet Jackson isn't even charging $1500 per ticket."
Some social media users negatively compared her to fellow artist Mariah Carey, as one person claimed the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer "would've sold those seats by now," and another admitting she would "never have this problem."
"I love Jennifer Lopez, but too many dates in USA were scheduled, that's the problem ... While her fans around the world are begging for a worldwide tour. If she added some dates outside of US, they would have sold out," a fan suggested.