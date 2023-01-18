'It Makes No Sense!': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Almost Performing At 2003 VMAs With Madonna & Britney Spears

While promoting her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, she was asked about the decades-long rumor. "Yes, that's actually true," the 53-year-old told E! News.

“I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met — me, [Madonna], and Britney — to do it at her home, and then I just couldn't get off the film,” the Maid in Manhattan star shared. “So, we couldn't do it. They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it."