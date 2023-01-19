Jennifer Lopez Admits She Had 'A Little PTSD' Before Marrying Ben Affleck After First Engagement 'Fell Apart'
Looks like Bennifer 1.0 came back to bite in the moments leading up to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second shot at love.
During the 53-year-old's guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Lopez confessed she "absolutely" still had "a little PTSD" when it came time to tie the knot with Affleck two decades after the demise of their first engagement.
"I don't know if you guys know this but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married and it kind of all fell apart back then," Lopez quipped during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of the famed talk show.
Affleck and Lopez legally married in July 2022 in Las Vegas, Nev., before having a more extravagant wedding ceremony one month later with friends and family during a lavish weekend in Georgia.
The summer of wedding celebrations came just a few months after Affleck got down on one knee and popped the question nearly 20 years after things didn't work out for the fiancés in 2004.
To this day, Lopez still refers to the first broken engagement as "the biggest heartbreak of [her] life," so one could only imagine the nervous insecurities surrounding Bennifer 2.0.
"He had to ask me again," Lopez explained after Jimmy Kimmel asked how the second engagement went down in April 2022.
"I didn’t have that [ring] anymore,” the Marry Me actress joked.
As the interview continued, Lopez went on to explain the intimate details leading up to the couple's spontaneous decision to catch the quickest flight to Vegas and exchange their vows.
Lopez recalled her disbelief that this was "really happening," as the couple started to become frustrated with how "stressful" planning the Georgia wedding had become.
"We were so happy and, of course, it was happening, but the wedding was so stressful," the "On The Floor" singer dished.
"One day, Ben just said, 'f**k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,'" Lopez revealed before expressing her subconscious doubts of reasons she might not be able to go that evening. Ben calmed her down, of course, stating, "he said, 'Go to rehearsal. When you get back here, I’ll have everything set up.'"
"Three of our kids were at camp, two of them were with us," the award-winning artist detailed of the pair's blended family.
Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"They're going to be our witnesses, let's go, we are doing it tonight... and we did!" the Hustlers star expressed of their first round of nuptials.
"It was amazing it was the best night of our lives," Lopez concluded.