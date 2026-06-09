Jennifer Lopez Is in Her 'Happy Era' After Going Through 'Bad Breakup' From Ben Affleck

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Jennifer Lopez is embracing a new chapter — and she’s making it clear she’s in a much better place emotionally.

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Source: @tefitalks/Instagram Jennifer Lopez described this stage of her life as her 'happy era' during a podcast interview.

During an interview with “Tefi Talks” host Tefi Pessoa at the NYC premiere of Office Romance, the singer and actress reflected on how much her life has changed over the past two years following her split from Ben Affleck. “I call this my happy era,” she began. “But two years ago, I was sitting on my balcony with my three best friends, and I had just gone through a terrible time in my life and through a bad breakup, and I was just like, ‘I forgot about that little girl.’”

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Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Finding Happiness Again

Source: @tefitalks/Instagram The star revealed that a painful breakup two years ago led her to reconnect with herself emotionally and mentally.

She explained that the moment pushed her to reconnect and "come back" with herself in a deeper way. “I had to say to her, ‘I love you, I really love you,’” she said. “I love you for all that you’ve been through all these years with me, and we’re still here. And it was like a reconnection with myself.” Lopez then lightened the mood by joking about how she now talks to that “little girl” version of herself as a way to stay excited about life and future opportunities. “We’re hanging out now, like, we’re together,” she admitted. “We’re one again. We’re one again, and we dance through the aisles, and we’re having a good time… Like, don’t miss this moment. Put on your fancy dress and let’s go!”

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The End of Bennifer Again

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025.

The candid interview comes months after Lopez and Affleck officially finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025. The pair’s relationship has famously spanned decades. They first met on the set of Gigli in 2002, got engaged soon after, and split in 2004. Nearly 20 years later, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in 2022.

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Why Lopez Calls the Divorce a Turning Point

Source: MEGA The actress previously said divorcing Affleck was 'the best thing that ever happened to me' because it helped her grow.

Lopez has spoken openly about how difficult the breakup was — and how transformative it became. During an appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning on September 28, she told host Lee Cowan that divorcing Affleck was actually “the best thing that ever happened to me.” “Because it changed me,” she added. “It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.” She also recalled the emotional challenge of filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, which Affleck executive-produced while their marriage was falling apart behind the scenes. “It was a really tough time,” she explained. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, ‘How do I work inside of this?’”

A New Chapter With Brett Goldstein?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has been linked to 'Office Romance' costar Brett Goldstein