Jennifer Lopez's Drastic Weight Loss for 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' Fuels Fears She Used Work to 'Avoid Dealing' With Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez is facing fresh concern over the dramatic weight loss she underwent for Kiss of the Spider Woman, with sources telling OK! her physical transformation has fueled fears she may be masking an eating disorder triggered by her divorce from Ben Affleck. Lopez, 56, admitted she became "very thin" while filming the Bill Condon-directed adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, shot in April 2024 and based on Manuel Puig's 1976 novel and the Tony-winning musical.

Source: Roadside Attractions Jennifer Lopez is rumored to have an eating disorder.

The timing of the shoot overlapped with the breakdown of her marriage to 53-year-old Affleck. Her noticeably smaller frame at the Los Angeles premiere of Atlas in May 2024 had already sparked speculation strain from her relationship was taking a toll on her health. Lopez later denied the weight loss she underwent for Kiss of the Spider Woman was connected to her personal life, telling Gayle King on CBS Sunday Mornings: "I got very thin for the role. I just wanted to embody what that old Hollywood musical movie star was like, and there was a delicateness to them and a brassy, brawniness to them, as well."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January.

She added about her character in the film: "It was a tricky thing in that sense to be Aurora, to be Ingrid Luna, and then to be this kind of otherworldly creature in the Spider Woman, kind of all-powerful, looking over the village, and, you know, who, if she kissed you, it's death. It's bye-bye." The singer echoed that explanation days later on Live with Kelly and Mark, saying: "I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well. Now, I'm ready to go. I'm the thinnest I've ever been. I'm in fighting shape right now." But despite Lopez's assurances her weight loss was purely for art's sake, insiders tell OK! those close to the production have now become worried the strain of her divorce may have intensified the physical demands she placed on herself during film. One source said: "There is serious concern that the extreme weight loss was about more than the role. People around her felt she was pushing herself too hard at a moment when she was emotionally vulnerable."

Source: Roadside Attractions Jennifer Lopez stars in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

Another added: "Jenny insisted her severe weight loss was just the training, but the timing made some question whether she was using the work to avoid dealing with the breakup and a potential eating disorder sparked by her crumbling marriage. It was a very painful and a lot for her to take on." Observers also noted Lopez's preparation for the movie involved months of dance training, restrictive dieting and long rehearsal days – commitments that can hit actors even outside periods of personal upheaval.

A separate production insider said: "Jenny wanted to disappear into her Spider Woman part, but there was a sense she didn't want anyone focusing on what was happening in her marriage. The body transformation became a convenient explanation for everything, including the possibility she felt so sick over Ben she couldn't eat and had basically developed an eating disorder." Still, Lopez and Affleck maintained a united public front to promote the movie. The pair attended the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere together, posing for photographs and speaking warmly to one another. The film was produced by Affleck through his company Artists Equity, and Lopez publicly thanked him, telling the audience at the premiere: "Thank you so much, thank you everybody for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben – this movie wouldn't have been made without Ben and without Artists Equity."

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez raised concerns surrounding her weight.