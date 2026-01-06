'They Aren't Best Friends': Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner Remain 'Cordial' After Singer's Split From Ben Affleck

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez aren't exactly friends, but they are definitely not enemies, either. The Jens are famously both of Ben Affleck's ex-wives, and while the trio often crosses paths with each other, the two women are "cordial" at best when they do happen to meet.

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez 'Aren't Best Friends'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022 but split two years later.

"They aren't best friends and they're certainly not going to be going on any girl's trips with each other. But they respect each other and respect that their kids are friends and want the best for everyone involved," a source recently divulged to Daily Mail. "They are cordial, but besides their kids, their small talk isn't going to be about Ben or what they are working on," the insider said.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez aren't the best of friends.

Affleck and Garner, both 53, were married from 2005 until 2015. They share kids Violet, 20, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13. The Argo director was then wedded to Lopez, 56, from 2022 until they split in 2024. They were previously engaged in 2002 and reconnected in 2021 after the pop star's breakup from Alex Rodriguez. The Wedding Planner actress is also a mom to twins Max and Emme, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben Affleck Has Stayed Close to Jennifer Lopez's Children

Source: MEGA 'There is no feud, but their connection is from who they once were married to,' a source said.

Affleck has kept a good co-parenting relationship with Garner, with the Oscar winner even having a close bond with Lopez's children. The 13 Going on 30 alum and the Hustlers star "are both okay with how their relationship stands," the source added to Daily Mail. "They don't dislike each other, but they also don't have to be around each other at all times. They never know what to do or not to do when they're in situations together because they know that the second they interact they would be the focus, and they want the focus to be on the kids," the insider continued.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Crossed Paths at Their Kids' Play

Source: MEGA The '13 Going on 30' actress shares three kids with the 'Argo' director.