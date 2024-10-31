Jennifer Garner, 52, Gets Back Into '13 Going on 30' Character Jenna Rink for Halloween: Watch the Adorable Video
Jenna Rink, is that you?
On Wednesday, October 30, Jennifer Garner, 52, paid tribute to her 13 Going on 30 character by dressing up as her for Halloween.
In an Instagram clip, the actress — who played Rink in 2004 — got ready by putting on makeup and shapewear before debuting a recreation of the iconic colorful dress from the film.
“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink. 💕,” she captioned the footage of herself spinning in the green, blue and purple ensemble and big butterfly necklace.
Garner's admirers gushed over the star's nod to the film via the comments section.
“And you haven't aged a day!” one person penned, while another added, “I cannot handle your cuteness!!! 💙💚💜.”
“This is the GREATEST!!!” a third raved, as a fourth noted, “ICONIC!!!!!🙌❤️🔥😍.”
Garner’s Halloween celebration came after she reignited rumors she and longtime boyfriend John Miller are engaged.
On Saturday, October 26, the mother-of-three — who shares kids Violet, Fin and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck — was photographed wearing a gold band paired with a greenish-blue stone on her finger.
While it is unclear if it was an engagement ring or simply a new accessory, many were suspicious the duo — who have been dating on and off since October 2018 — may be taking the next step.
According to an insider, Garner and Miller's relationship is stronger than ever despite keeping things private.
"They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement," the source spilled. “They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner.”
Though Garner is an A-lister, she prefers to stay out of the spotlight with her boo.
"They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest. She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning. Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time," the insider shared.
According to the confidante, the couple’s friends are supportive of the romance, but they also believe they could add some more excitement.
“You can see why it comes across as pretty dull to most people in their social circle,” the source said. “They could be at all the best restaurants and movie premieres and parties and instead they’d rather stay home in their sweatpants playing cards. Their friends are all happy for them, but they also think they could stand to add a little spice to things. They’re acting way older than their years.”