Jennifer Garner, 52, Gets Back Into '13 Going on 30' Character Jenna Rink for Halloween: Watch the Adorable Video

Jennifer Garner shared a video in which she dressed up as her character Jenna Rink.

On Wednesday, October 30, Jennifer Garner , 52, paid tribute to her 13 Going on 30 character by dressing up as her for Halloween.

In an Instagram clip, the actress — who played Rink in 2004 — got ready by putting on makeup and shapewear before debuting a recreation of the iconic colorful dress from the film.

“Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink. 💕,” she captioned the footage of herself spinning in the green, blue and purple ensemble and big butterfly necklace.