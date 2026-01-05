Single Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers After 4 Divorces: 'You'd Have to Accept Me for All That I Am'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez knows exactly what she wants — and what she won’t settle for — when it comes to love these days. Following four divorces, the singer has put clear boundaries around her personal life. On Saturday night, January 3, Lopez took a moment to reflect during her Las Vegas residency while performing her 1999 hit “If You Had My Love.”

While speaking to the crowd, the entertainer described love as “a complicated thing,” referencing her past relationships with Alex Rodriguez, Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and Ben Affleck. “When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope. But I’ve also sang it over the years, I’ve sang it while I was sad,” she explained. “And I’ve sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.”

Source: @jpasc24/Instagram Jennifer Lopez spoke about love during her Las Vegas show.

She then laid out her expectations moving forward. “Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You’d have to accept me for all that I am,” she continued. “You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

Despite everything she’s been through, Lopez made it clear she understands that love isn’t always easy. “You can’t have love without heartbreak,” she shared. “You can’t. That’s what you sign up for.”

Source: MEGA The singer reflected on her past marriages and relationships.

Her emotional reflections come amid renewed dating speculation. The Selena alum recently sparked romance rumors with Brett Goldstein after the actor was spotted in the audience at her Las Vegas show, according to a Friday, January 2, post on X. While neither Lopez nor Goldstein has confirmed a relationship, the sighting added fuel to ongoing speculation surrounding the pair.

Back in October 2025, Lopez made headlines during an episode of Watch What Happens Live when she praised her Office Romance costar. "I’m gonna say my favorite, I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I’d say he was the best kisser," Lopez expressed.

Source: @jpasc24/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared what she expects from a future partner.

The duo reportedly bonded while filming Office Romance in May 2025. "They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest," a source previously shared. "Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now."

Following her January 2025 divorce from Affleck, Lopez’s confidence reportedly took a hit, though Goldstein has helped lift her spirits. "There’s a new carefree energy about her," the insider added, noting the two have "obvious chemistry. No one would be surprised if Jennifer had romantic designs on Brett.”

Source: MEGA Brett Goldstein was spotted at the star's Las Vegas show.

Lopez also poked fun at her romantic history during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency on December 30, 2025. "It's such a huge honor to be asked back. Do you know that it's been 10 years, 10 years since my last residency here. Almost 10 years to the day. It was in January. That went by in a blink, didn't it?" she told the audience. "And in that time, I've only been married twice. That's not true. It was only once. It felt like twice.”