Jennifer Lopez's Most Naked Moments: See the Hot Snaps!

In a January 2 photoset, Jennifer Lopez showcased her toned figure in a tiny black bikini, paired with snow boots and a black cowboy hat.

"She’ll be back Aspen ❄️🎄⛷️☃️," On The JLo Instagram account captioned Lopez's carousel of photos.

She became single again after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, listing the date of separation as April 26, 2024. They finalized the filing in early January.

"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," an insider said at the time. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."