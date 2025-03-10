Jennifer Lopez's Most Naked Moments: See the Hot Snaps!
Jennifer Lopez Is a Hot Single Lady!
In a January 2 photoset, Jennifer Lopez showcased her toned figure in a tiny black bikini, paired with snow boots and a black cowboy hat.
"She’ll be back Aspen ❄️🎄⛷️☃️," On The JLo Instagram account captioned Lopez's carousel of photos.
She became single again after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, listing the date of separation as April 26, 2024. They finalized the filing in early January.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," an insider said at the time. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."
Jennifer Lopez Rocked Her Sleek Style
Lopez kicked off February with a jaw-dropping photoshoot during which she showed off her voluptuous figure.
In the post, the 55-year-old "On the Floor" singer revealed her skin in a metallic gown with a halter-style top. In addition to her sparkly accessories, she completed her look with a luxurious brown fur coat.
"🤎✨🤎," she captioned the hot pictures.
She Shared Another Flirty Look!
The Selena actress looked dazzling in a white swimsuit with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves. She accessorized with gold jewelry to complete her sophisticated look for the mirror selfie.
Jennifer Lopez Stunned in a Revenge Dress
In a December 2024 carousel of photos, Lopez perfectly delivered a cleavage-baring look in a curve-hugging black sequined gown with a plunging halter neckline and a cutout detail. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, offering a glimpse of her toned legs.
Jennifer Lopez Follows an Active Lifestyle
Lopez flaunted her natural beauty in a mirror selfie, pulling back her hair in a messy bun and wearing minimal makeup. She matched her phone case with an olive green sports bra and high-waisted leggings.
"A Merry Sunday," she greeted her followers.
Looking Good in Her 50s
Lopez snapped a sultry mirror selfie in a white high-cut swimsuit with side cutouts, highlighting her flawless skin.
She Basked in the Sun
"✨ Friday feels ✨🌤," she captioned a photo of herself soaking up the sun. She let the sunlight highlight her chest, which was emphasized by her brown one-piece bikini.
Jennifer Lopez Shared a Hot Shot
The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker displayed her ripped physique in a white two-piece bikini in a February 2020 post.