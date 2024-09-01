Single and Ready to Mingle? Jennifer Lopez's Most Flirty Looks Post-Split From Ben Affleck: Photos

Despite how heartbreaking the move was for her, the Selena actress, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, knew she needed to start her next chapter.

"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the source added. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."

As OK! previously reported, the former Hollywood power couple's issues stemmed from their differing lifestyles and Affleck's unpredictable personality. "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” an insider spilled.

“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself. But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is,” the source explained. “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”