Single and Ready to Mingle? Jennifer Lopez's Most Flirty Looks Post-Split From Ben Affleck: Photos
Jennifer Lopez is entering her single era!
After the pop star's fairytale romance with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, went up in flames, Lopez, 55, hasn't shied away from looking her best on social media.
The "On the Floor" singer finally ripped the band-aid off and filed for divorce from the Argo actor, 52, whom she married in 2022, on August 20. Lopez listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024 after the two spent their summer far away from each other.
"It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out," an insider spilled. "They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."
Despite how heartbreaking the move was for her, the Selena actress, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, knew she needed to start her next chapter.
"Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision," the source added. "She's surrounded by a lot of love and support. She'll be fine. She's strong and always comes out on top."
As OK! previously reported, the former Hollywood power couple's issues stemmed from their differing lifestyles and Affleck's unpredictable personality. "The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben's erratic mood swings that he couldn't hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” an insider spilled.
“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself. But I would not be so bold to say there isn't love — of course there is,” the source explained. “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”
Scroll to see Jennifer Lopez's flirty looks following her split from Ben Affleck:
Lopez glowed while lounging in a casual ensemble at home.
The Second Act star showed off her toned physique in a white swimsuit while grabbing a mirror selfie.
Lopez showed off her flawless skin while sipping on her favorite cocktail.
The "Let's Get Loud" songstress turned to the side to snap a picture of herself.
Lopez was all smiles as she kicked back and relaxed.