Single Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shows Ex Ben Affleck What He's Missing as She Poses in Tiny Black Bikini: Photos
Jennifer Lopez seems to be doing just fine following her split from Ben Affleck!
In new photos, posted to Instagram on Thursday, January 2, the musician, 55, looked stunning in new bikini photos.
"She’ll be back Aspen ❄️🎄⛷️☃️," On The JLo Instagram account captioned photos of the "On the Floor" hitmaker. In one photo, Lopez, who only wore a tiny black bikini, snow boots and a hat, didn't show her face as she crossed her arms. She also posted a few selfies in the carousel.
Of course, people were mesmerized by Lopez's beauty.
One person wrote, "Literally the most beautiful, sorry world, but Jennifer Lopez is on another level 🙌❤️," while another said, "OMG 😍🔥🔥."
As OK! previously reported, the musician hasn't been afraid of wearing some risqué outfits as of late.
On December 8, 2024, Lopez nearly slipped out of her black dress while in the kitchen.
"MY FAVORITE PART about going out is coming home for the midnight snack. 🍝," she captioned the posts.
Two days later, she opted for a beige dress which showed off her legs.
"Press Day for…UNSTOPPABLE | adjectiveunable to be stopped- An unstoppable forceIn theaters now and streaming January 16 on @PrimeVideo," she said about her upcoming movie.
The actress recently discussed how she related to her character in the movie Unstoppable, which is based on the career of wrestler Anthony Robles. In the flick, the performer plays Anthony's mom, Judy Robles, whose son was born without his right leg.
“I tell her all the time, ‘You need to own who you are and what you’ve done,'” she told Variety. “You’re inspiring every mother who has ever struggled. You really have triumphed. You’ve raised a son who has become a leader, and you deserve credit.’ But she’s very humble.”
“We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them. We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together," she added, noting they are "kindred spirits."
The Maid in Manhattan alum said she and Judy had to learn to get through the tough times in both of their lives.
“From the minute women are born, we’re always having to prove ourselves, to show we’re good enough,” she shared. “That creates a type of strength. And then a lot of us give birth — and there’s nothing that makes you stronger than doing that.”