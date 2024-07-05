Jennifer Lopez's Mother Urging Singer to 'Move on' From Ben Affleck Marriage as Family 'Wants Her to File Divorce': Source

Lopez supposedly thinks the same, as the source claimed the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker "currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree."

"They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career," the insider confessed of the Marry Me actress — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.