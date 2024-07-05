Jennifer Lopez's Mother Urging Singer to 'Move on' From Ben Affleck Marriage as Family 'Wants Her to File Divorce': Source
Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, reportedly wants the "On the Floor" singer to leave her marriage to Ben Affleck in the rearview mirror.
"Jennifer's mom told her, 'Cut your losses and move on to avoid getting any deeper in this mess,'" a source recently spilled to a news publication as rumors continue to run rampant about a speculated split between the two.
The insider alleged Rodríguez told her daughter "that she's wasted years believing that Ben was some kind of knight in shining armor."
As it turned out, "he was not the person she built him up to be," per the confidante, who noted: "It's taken too much of a toll on her and because of this she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for."
Lopez supposedly thinks the same, as the source claimed the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker "currently feels like Ben does not deserve her and her sisters agree."
"They want Jennifer to be happy, of course, but they feel their sister is getting so caught up in what it was supposed to be that she isn't seeing it for what it is now. They want her to file for divorce first and get on with her life – focus on her kids and career," the insider confessed of the Marry Me actress — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The confidante continued: "It's upsetting to her family and Jennifer that Ben cannot see there is a woman who is loved by millions that will love him eternally – but he would rather throw in the towel than actually just try to fix things."
As Lopez's family reportedly urges the Shotgun Wedding star to leave her marriage to Affleck ahead of their second wedding anniversary later this month, neither the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer nor the Gone Girl actor have addressed ongoing divorce rumors.
The true state of their marriage remains up in the air — though the spouses have both sporadically been choosing when to wear their wedding rings.
Plus, the pair is seemingly spending quite some time away from one another recently, as Lopez jetted off to Italy for a solo vacation last month, while Affleck has been seen hanging out with his children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, who now goes by Fin, and Samuel, 12 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Daily Mail spoke to a source about Lopez's family wanting their loved one to pull the plug on her marriage to Affleck.