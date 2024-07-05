OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Sunk a Fortune Into Building a Joint Brand' Before Marriage Drama: 'Now It's Pretty Well Down the Drain'

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 5 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's impending split may cost them both.

According to insiders, the estranged power couple invested a lot of time and money into developing a shared brand for the public before their marriage hit a snag.

jennifer lopez ben affleck sunk fortune into marriage
Source: mega

"They’ve sunk a fortune into building a joint brand," a source claimed of the duo, who wed in 2022. "Now it’s pretty well down the drain."

"The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved," an insider explained. "That’s never easy and requires tons of back and forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid."

ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, will most likely have to be associated with each other again in the next year for their joint Amazon film, Unstoppable, which will be released in the coming months. "Teaming up to promote it seems unlikely," a source said. "They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don't want to see it fail, but it's an awkward situation."

To make matters worse, the Selena actress was recently spotted jetting off on a commercial flight to Paris, sparking concerns of financial trouble after disappointing album sales and the cancelation of her tour. "Jennifer flying economy is her way of showing she’s not blowing money on her lavish lifestyle," another source noted.

jennifer lopez ben affleck sunk fortune into marriage
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez was spotted flying economy.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
As OK! previously reported, both parties have been coming to terms with the end of their fairy-tale romance after rekindling their iconic early 2000s romance in 2021. "Jennifer was Ben’s dream woman," an insider spilled of the heartbreak. "It was drama all the time. He’s feeling down about it and is upset and depressed it didn’t work out, even though he knows ending it is the right thing to do."

Ultimately, the once loved-up twosome's differences became too much to handle. "Jennifer has a big entourage that follows her around daily — glam squad, videographers, photographers, assistants, trainers," a source added.

matt damon warned ben affleck back together jennifer lopez predicted split
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021.

"She’s tried to make Ben understand that being Jennifer Lopez is a 24/7 job. She is her brand, she lives and breathes it while Ben can leave his work at the door if he chooses to," the insider explained of their opposite ways of handling their professions. "Jennifer’s keeping her head up. She doesn’t want to be seen as the villain."

Star spoke with sources close to Lopez and Affleck.

