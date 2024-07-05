Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Sunk a Fortune Into Building a Joint Brand' Before Marriage Drama: 'Now It's Pretty Well Down the Drain'

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, will most likely have to be associated with each other again in the next year for their joint Amazon film, Unstoppable, which will be released in the coming months. "Teaming up to promote it seems unlikely," a source said. "They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don't want to see it fail, but it's an awkward situation."

To make matters worse, the Selena actress was recently spotted jetting off on a commercial flight to Paris, sparking concerns of financial trouble after disappointing album sales and the cancelation of her tour. "Jennifer flying economy is her way of showing she’s not blowing money on her lavish lifestyle," another source noted.