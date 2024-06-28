Is It Over? Ben Affleck Moves His Things Out of Beverly Hills Home He Shares With Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumors: Source
Could Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez be making their alleged split official soon?
Following weeks of rumors that they were headed for divorce, a source spilled the Batman actor has moved all of his things out of their shared Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion and is living full time in a separate home.
"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," a separate insider also confirmed. "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."
As OK! previously reported, J.Lo and the Argo star have reportedly been suffering marital issues over their different approaches to work and fame.
It's been reported that Affleck "hates all attention" and is "uncomfortable" with life heavily in the spotlight, while Lopez prefers to stay constantly busy with her bustling career.
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," a source claimed earlier this year. "They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."
Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has allegedly been "encouraging" him "to work on his marriage" with the "On the Floor" singer, but also blames Lopez "for the pressure she’s put Ben under."
"Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature," the insider continued. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."
However, Affleck's pal Jason Mewes suggested there may be other reasons for the actor to be living at a different home than his wife.
"If someone decides to rent [a] place [it] doesn't mean they're necessarily separating," he told an outlet. "I know from having two kids, it's like, sometimes you just need a break — especially if you're like, 'Hey, I'm going to be writing this script and I need just two weeks to focus.' But yeah, no, I haven't spoke [sic] to him."
