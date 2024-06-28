OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Is It Over? Ben Affleck Moves His Things Out of Beverly Hills Home He Shares With Wife Jennifer Lopez Amid Divorce Rumors: Source

ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumorspp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Could Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez be making their alleged split official soon?

Following weeks of rumors that they were headed for divorce, a source spilled the Batman actor has moved all of his things out of their shared Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion and is living full time in a separate home.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega

Ben Affleck reportedly moved out of the home he shares with Jennifer Lopez.

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," a separate insider also confirmed. "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."

As OK! previously reported, J.Lo and the Argo star have reportedly been suffering marital issues over their different approaches to work and fame.

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been reported that Affleck "hates all attention" and is "uncomfortable" with life heavily in the spotlight, while Lopez prefers to stay constantly busy with her bustling career.

"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," a source claimed earlier this year. "They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez has not publicly spoken about the status of her marriage.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement

Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has allegedly been "encouraging" him "to work on his marriage" with the "On the Floor" singer, but also blames Lopez "for the pressure she’s put Ben under."

"Jen can’t stand by and do nothing. That’s not in her nature," the insider continued. "She has dropped everything to make sure Ben doesn’t spiral out of control again. At the end of the day, Ben is still the father of their children, and she will help him however she can."

Article continues below advertisement
ben affleck moves things out home jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega

Ben Affleck has reportedly been living at a Brentwood rental for two months.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Affleck's pal Jason Mewes suggested there may be other reasons for the actor to be living at a different home than his wife.

"If someone decides to rent [a] place [it] doesn't mean they're necessarily separating," he told an outlet. "I know from having two kids, it's like, sometimes you just need a break — especially if you're like, 'Hey, I'm going to be writing this script and I need just two weeks to focus.' But yeah, no, I haven't spoke [sic] to him."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with People about Affleck moving his belongings out of the house.

Mewes spoke with People in a separate interview.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.