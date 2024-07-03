Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Ring as She Promotes Beauty Line Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
Is this a sign? Jennifer Lopez seemingly ditched her wedding ring as she promoted her beauty line via Instagram amid rumors her marriage to Ben Affleck could be over.
In a new video, posted to social media on Wednesday, July 2, the singer, 54, didn't have her gorgeous diamond ring on that finger.
While speaking to the camera, the "On the Floor" songstress told her fans to "show off more of that skin" to feel "confident" this summer.
"Holiday weekend incoming 🚨 Recreate @jlo signature sizzle with the Ultimate Body Kit + Complexion Booster for a glow from head to toe," the caption alongside the post read.
Some people commented on Lopez's figure, claiming she lost some pounds recently. One person wrote, "Ummmm am I the only one that see Jlo lost so much weight … she looks so skinny. 😮," while another said, "She looks 👀 so skinny."
A third person added, "Beautiful, but why are you losing so much weight???! 😮."
Lopez recently commented on her body, revealing she feels better than ever.
“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” the dancer said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”
As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck, 51, have barely been seen together in the past few months. Recently, Lopez took a trip to Italy solo while Affleck stayed behind.
"The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken," an insider told Fox News Digital about Lopez. "She loves love and wanted this to work so badly."
For his part, the Good Will Hunting alum is surrounding himself with his loved ones.
"He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids," a source dished.
"Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office," another insider dished to Fox News Digital. "He has a lot of projects he's working on that he's excited about. He's quite hands-on with his company. He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing."