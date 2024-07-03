Jennifer Lopez Ditches Her Ring as She Promotes Beauty Line Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Is this a sign? Jennifer Lopez seemingly ditched her wedding ring as she promoted her beauty line via Instagram amid rumors her marriage to Ben Affleck could be over.

In a new video, posted to social media on Wednesday, July 2, the singer, 54, didn't have her gorgeous diamond ring on that finger.

While speaking to the camera, the "On the Floor" songstress told her fans to "show off more of that skin" to feel "confident" this summer.