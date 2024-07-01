Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Selling Art From $60 Million Home as Mansion Remains on the Market Amid Divorce Rumors
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck doing some redecorating or heading their separate ways?
The husband and wife have further fueled rumors of a looming divorce, as a source spilled the A-list stars sold some of the art that used to hang on the walls of their shared $60 million mansion — which they also reportedly put on the market roughly one year after duo purchased the property in May 2023.
Collectors and interested buyers allegedly purchased "art and some pieces" that were "newly on sale" from the Gone Girl actor and the "On the Floor" singer's California estate in early June, the insider recently informed a news publication amid speculation the lovebirds called it quits on their union.
News of Affleck and Lopez putting up art for sale comes after a source claimed the Marry Me actress and her husband had supposedly been sorting through their shared stuff ahead of an official divorce, as OK! previously reported.
"Though Ben and J.Lo aren’t saying anything publicly about their status, they’re dividing up assets — jewelry, cars and properties," an insider dished last month. "The mansion, which she called their dream home, has turned into a nightmare. Ben was always on the fence about such an over-the-top house, but Jennifer pushed him into it."
"Their $60 million home is just an ugly reminder of their failed relationship," the confidante confessed of Bennifer 2.0 — who tied the knot in July 2022 after calling off their initial engagement almost two decades prior.
- Jennifer Garner Feels 'It’s Her Duty to Keep' Ex Ben Affleck Sober Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Drama: 'She’ll Always Love' Him
- Ben Affleck Is 'Depressed' His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Work Out: 'It Was Drama All the Time'
- 24 Celebrities Who Were Homeless Before Becoming Famous: From Carmen Electra to William Shatner
Amid rampantly spreading rumors about Lopez and Affleck's marital demise, the Air star has notably been staying alone at a rental property while his wife continues to reside at their recently listed mansion.
A separate source also revealed last month that Affleck had allegedly moved all of his things out of his and Lopez's estate and into the rental pad.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," another insider also disclosed. "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids."
Neither Lopez nor Affleck — who both have children from previous relationships — have addressed split speculation or the state of their marriage.
Page Six spoke to a source about Lopez and Affleck selling art from their home.