Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Loved-Up Pre-Valentine's Day Date at 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' Premiere in L.A.: Photos

The film is a musical and visual rendition of the life events that inspired Lopez’s upcoming album, This Is Me…Now, which is a sequel to her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, walked the carpet arm-in-arm. The two laughed and smile at each other, with Lopez wearing a black deep V-neck ballgown with matching black gloves and Affleck in a classic navy suit and white shirt.