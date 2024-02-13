'She Was Mortified': Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ayo Edebiri Cried While Apologizing for Calling Her Career a 'Scam'

When the two were on the SNL set — the Golden Globe winner was the host, while the "On the Floor" singer was the musical guest — Edebiri approached Lopez in her dressing room to hash things out.

"She was mortified and very sweet," the Selena actress recalled of the awkward moment. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f------ sorry, it was so awful of me."

"It’s funny," Lopez continued. "I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me."