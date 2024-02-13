'She Was Mortified': Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ayo Edebiri Cried While Apologizing for Calling Her Career a 'Scam'
Jennifer Lopez got candid about what happened between her and Ayo Edebiri.
After an old audio clip of The Bear actress, 28, calling the pop star's entire career a "scam" made the rounds before they hosted Saturday Night Live together, Lopez, 54, revealed Edebiri tearfully apologized to her for her past comments.
When the two were on the SNL set — the Golden Globe winner was the host, while the "On the Floor" singer was the musical guest — Edebiri approached Lopez in her dressing room to hash things out.
"She was mortified and very sweet," the Selena actress recalled of the awkward moment. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, ‘I’m so f------ sorry, it was so awful of me."
"It’s funny," Lopez continued. "I’ve heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn’t affect me."
In a 2020 episode of the "Scam Goddess” podcast, the Hulu star expressed her skepticism over the Second Act alum's career.
"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," she said of Lopez. "Her whole career is one long scam."
"Well, that’s the thing — she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs…A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio.’ Like, ‘J.Lo was busy.’ Doing what? Not singing, obviously," Edebiri explained of what she thought of the businesswoman's music career.
During the episode of the sketch comedy show, Edebiri called herself out for the shocking statements. "OK. We get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid," she said during one scene where contestants were forced to discuss their past social media behavior.
"But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online," Edebiri added.
Variety conducted the interview with Lopez.