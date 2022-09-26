Doting Dad Ben Affleck Goes Halloween Shopping With His & Jennifer Lopez's Kids: Photos!
Former power couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck made the most of their days off — separately, of course. Both actors were seen out and about while running errands in Los Angeles over the weekend following Affleck's lavish wedding to new wife Jennifer Lopez.
On Saturday, September 24, the Good Will Hunting star took daughter Seraphina and Lopez's teen Emme, along with one of their friends, to a Halloween store to prep for the upcoming holiday.
The next day, Garner — with whom Affleck shares two other kids with — was photographed dressed casually in a black skirt and a white top as she ran to get gas at a local station.
As OK! previously reported, the 13 Going On 30 star recently sparked rumors that she and longtime boyfriend John Miller are engaged after she was spotted wearing a diamond eternity band. And while some thought an engagement could have been prompted by Affleck's wedding, an insider said otherwise.
“Ben and J.Lo’s nuptials have nothing to do with Jen and John’s plans,” an insider said of Garner and the businessman. According to the source, "they’d already decided they want a long-term future together” long before the Oscar winner and the Selena actress tied the knot.
“It was just a question of when John would pop the question and how long they would wait to make it official,” the source went on the reveal about Garner and Miller.
Despite going through a brief split in 2020, the duo have been working on "incorporating their families" as they move towards marriage. “She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” the insider revealed, adding that Miller has also been “spending more time with Jen’s kids.”