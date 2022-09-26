Doting Dad Ben Affleck Goes Halloween Shopping With His & Jennifer Lopez's Kids: Photos!

The next day, Garner — with whom Affleck shares two other kids with — was photographed dressed casually in a black skirt and a white top as she ran to get gas at a local station.

As OK! previously reported, the 13 Going On 30 star recently sparked rumors that she and longtime boyfriend John Miller are engaged after she was spotted wearing a diamond eternity band. And while some thought an engagement could have been prompted by Affleck's wedding, an insider said otherwise.