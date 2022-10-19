Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Will Invite Former Spouses To Holiday Party So They Can Celebrate As 'One Big Family'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are gearing up to spend their first holiday together as husband and wife! According to an insider, the couple plan to throw a "huge celebration" for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, and since they each have children from previous marriages, they'll reportedly extend an invite to their respective former spouses.
"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," the source claimed, noting there's "no bad blood" in the blended brood.
Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.
It's unclear if Garner and Anthony's significant others would attend the party with them, though the insider noted Garner, 50, is "happy" with businessman John Miller, 44. The Latin singer is engaged to model Nadia Ferreira, 23.
The party plans come amid rumors that the newlyweds are now out of the honeymoon phase and enduring a rough patch. As OK! previously shared, the dad-of-three is allegedly upset over his wife's workaholic ways, with an insider spilling, "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was."
BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ GRAB BREAKFAST WHILE JENNIFER GARNER IS ON MOM DUTY, TAKES SON SAMUEL TO THE FARMER'S MARKET
Meanwhile, the "On the Floor" crooner, 53, isn't happy that Affleck, 50, has yet to give up his vices. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source revealed. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever." The Marry Me lead also gets "irritated" over her man's sloppiness, as he "doesn't clean up after himself."
However, the insider claimed Affleck can often buy his lady's forgiveness. "He's like her personal bank account. He pays for their private jet flights, their vacations, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out," shared the source. "He's always buying her things. It's pretty ironic since he's not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he's paying off an emotional, as well as financial, debt."
Entertainment Tonight spilled on Affleck and Lopez's holiday plans.