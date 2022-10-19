Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Will Invite Former Spouses To Holiday Party So They Can Celebrate As 'One Big Family'

"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," the source claimed, noting there's "no bad blood" in the blended brood.

Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.