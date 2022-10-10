Stepdad Love! Ben Affleck Hugs Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme As Newlyweds Arrive Back In L.A.

In photos, proud papa Ben is seen wrapping the 14-year-old in his arms after they stepped off the luxurious private jet.

NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK LOOKS GLUM AFTER PARTING WITH CALIFORNIA 'BACHELOR PAD' AS RUMORS OF MARITAL WOE SWIRL — PHOTOS

The newlyweds were in the Florida city to attend a memorial service for late businessman JR Ridinger, which was also attended by celebs like Kim Kardashian.