Stepdad Love! Ben Affleck Hugs Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme As Newlyweds Arrive Back In L.A.
Ben Affleck has fully embraced his role as stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez's kids. The actor was photographed giving stepchild Emme a big hug after touching down in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 9, following a family trip to Miami.
In photos, proud papa Ben is seen wrapping the 14-year-old in his arms after they stepped off the luxurious private jet.
The newlyweds were in the Florida city to attend a memorial service for late businessman JR Ridinger, which was also attended by celebs like Kim Kardashian.
“My beautiful friend has lost the love of her life of 30 plus years. Last year we celebrated JR’s life, and even though all the deep pain and endless tears of the past month we got to smile, reminisce and even #DanceAgain. He would’ve loved it. RIP JR…we got your girl," Lopez penned in a sweet Instagram post to his widow, Loren Ridinger.
Although the Argo star was by his partner's side as she supported her friend, the couple's marriage seems to have hit a bit of a bump, as Ben is reportedly upset with the Selena actress continuing to put her career before their relationship.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," an insider close to the Hollywood power couple revealed.
Meanwhile, the highly driven pop star is fed up that her man has yet to give up his biggest vice. "She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source revealed. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
"Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," the insider continued of their alleged marital woes. "They're back to the grind of work and parenting. Reality has set in."
