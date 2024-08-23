Jennifer Lopez's Reason for Divorce Revealed as Singer Files to Drop Ben Affleck's Last Name
Jennifer Lopez is ditching her estranged husband Ben Affleck's last name amid their sad split.
The "On the Floor" singer filed paperwork to remove the Gone Girl actor's surname from her legal identity after officially pulling the plug on her marriage on Tuesday, August 20, court documents obtained by OK! revealed.
While filling out the necessary forms to legally end her marriage, Lopez wrote her name as "Jennifer Lynn Affleck" however, at the end of the three-page petition, the Marry Me actress requested her "former name to be restored to: Jennifer Lynn Lopez."
The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker additionally cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she and Affleck called it quits on their relationship.
In the divorce documents, Lopez asked for neither party to be awarded spousal support while requesting a separation of their assets and debts.
The Shotgun Wedding star said the "exact nature and extent" of community and quasi-community property were unknown at the time of filing and "will be determined."
Lopez and Affleck's divorce comes just two years after the A-listers tied the knot in July 2022 — and two decades after they called off their initial engagement in early 2024.
Per the petition for divorce filed by Lopez, the Atlas actress and Affleck have been split since April 26, proving months of speculation and rumors about their looming marital demise to be true.
Fans started wondering if Lopez and Affleck were going through relationship struggles just days after their now-known separation date, as the brunette bombshell stepped out to the Met Gala in New York City by herself at the beginning of May.
Right around the same time, Affleck made a solo appearance at Tom Brady's live Netflix roast — where the Argo actor later faced backlash for going on an "unhinged rant."
Neither Lopez nor Affleck have addressed their split publicly, with the "Jenny From the Block" singer even filing for divorce without an attorney by her side.
The end of Bennifer 2.0 marks the fourth failed marriage for Lopez, who was previously married to Marc Anthony from 2004-2014, Cris Judd from 2001-2003 and Ojani Noa from 1997-1998.
Lopez welcomed twins Max and Emme, 16, with Anthony prior to their divorce. The two remain cordial co-parents.
Meanwhile, Affleck had only been married once before his and Lopez's nuptials.
The Air star tied the knot with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three kids, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, before finalizing their divorce in 2018.