The "On the Floor" singer filed paperwork to remove the Gone Girl actor's surname from her legal identity after officially pulling the plug on her marriage on Tuesday, August 20, court documents obtained by OK! revealed.

Jennifer Lopez is ditching her estranged husband Ben Affleck 's last name amid their sad split.

While filling out the necessary forms to legally end her marriage, Lopez wrote her name as "Jennifer Lynn Affleck" however, at the end of the three-page petition, the Marry Me actress requested her "former name to be restored to: Jennifer Lynn Lopez."

The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker additionally cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she and Affleck called it quits on their relationship.