Mindy Kaling Tells Ben Affleck to 'Hang in There' 1 Day After Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce: Watch
Mindy Kaling is looking out for Ben Affleck during this tough time.
While speaking at the Wednesday, August 21, DNC, The Office alum, 45, gave The Town actor some encouragement just one day after his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.
While addressing the crowd, Kaling gushed over her home state of Massachusetts, where Affleck also originates from.
“I couldn’t leave here without giving a shoutout to the amazing delegation from my home state, Massachusetts. I love you, Massachusetts!” she raved.
“Everyone is always hating on us! But they just don’t get it! Go [Boston Red] Sox! Go Jayson Tatum! Ben Affleck, hang in there!” she added.
Kaling then joked, “Dunkin’ Donuts is the best coffee in the world!” referencing Affleck’s adoration and partnership with the brand.
The comedian’s remarks came just one day after the “On the Floor” singer, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, without an attorney and listed the date of their split as April 26.
The paperwork revealed the duo did not have a prenup in place when they tied the knot in 2022.
Since Lopez’s filing, sources have revealed insight into what happened between the former lovebirds — who reunited in 2021 after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.
"He was impossible to be married to,” one insider spilled of the Good Will Hunting alum.
"Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative. She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up – it was exhausting," they added. "He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on."
The couple’s divorce marks the end of Lopez’s fourth marriage.
"She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be. The negativity was overwhelming in the end, she could not lift him any more,” the source explained to a news outlet.
According to another confidante, Affleck did not try to fight for his marriage when things started going south.
"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage," they claimed. "He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."