Jennifer Lopez 'Rushed' Marriage To Ben Affleck, Feared Now-Husband Would Get 'Cold Feet': Source
Nothing says happily ever after like rushing down the aisle before your partner has a chance to turn back.
Though Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be living on cloud nine ever since reconciling last year, it seems there may be more going on behind closed doors that would lead the pop star to worry about her man getting cold feet.
"[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed," said a source to Page Six of their April engagement. "She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”
After OK! reported the couple butted heads over their visions for their nuptials — the Argo actor didn't want a "major event" while the Latin pop star envisioned an elaborate, star-studded celebration — it seems they managed to meet in the middle, having an intimate ceremony in Sin City followed by a larger celebration with friends and family in the near future.
Bennifer 2.0 officially wed on Saturday, July 16, in a "spur-of-the-moment" decision, the source noted. "It was very, very minimally planned."
"They were both comfortable with the idea of eloping," maintained another insider. "They didn't want their wedding to be a spectacle."
However, the newlyweds do "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends," confirmed the source.
It seems the couple's impromptu nuptials may have been the saving grace for the duo, as OK! previously learned the Hollywood power couple's epic reunion and love story hit a bit of a lull ahead of their milestone moment.
According to an insider, the 49-year-old was "bored" ahead of saying "I Do," which is "where all his drama comes from" with the Oscar winning star. “Staying sober and productive is the focus of Ben’s life and whoever he is with will have to take a backseat to that."
Seemingly knowing her new-hubby all too well after their second shot at love, it looks like Lopez, 52, found a way to keep the spark alive by agreeing to marry in a last-minute, intimate ceremony. In her newsletter, published Sunday, July 17, announcing they are officially man and wife, Lopez explained they flew to Vegas the night before and "barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight."
"They graciously stayed open late a few minutes," she gushed. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives."