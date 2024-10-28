'F--- These Racists!': Geraldo Rivera Goes Off on MAGA After Donald Trump's NYC Rally
Geraldo Rivera, who used to be friends with Donald Trump, urged Latino voters not listen to the ex-president, 78, ahead of the 2024 election.
After comedian Tony Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage" at Trump's NYC rally on October 27, Rivera fired back via social media.
“'A floating island of garbage…?' Referring to Puerto Rico??? Poisoning the blood of our nation…? We have 'murder in our genes….?' F--- these racists. Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 27.
"Latino men, for the love of your parents and children, for your pride and your honor tell this little gringo s--- to go f--- himself," he continued. "MSG is a legendary arena memorable for many historic occasions. Now it will be remembered as the place Donald Trump lost his bid for reelection. It was one hate speech too many."
- 'Vile' Donald Trump Bashed by Former Pal Geraldo Rivera: 'It's a Personal Embarrassment We Were Friends for So Long'
- VP Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump's Rhetoric Is 'Similar to the Language' of Adolf Hitler
- Donald Trump Calls 'The View' Hosts 'Dumb Women' and 'Degenerates' Following 'Lyin' Kamala Harris' Appearance on the Talk Show
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In early October, Rivera announced he will be voting for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.
"With three weeks to go until Election Day, Donald J. Trump stands a reasonable chance of becoming the 47th President of the United States. Despite assassination attempts, impeachments, special counsels, felony convictions and hundreds of millions in civil penalties, most polls show his race against V.P. Kamala Harris is too close to call," the former Fox News host, 81, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, October 14.
"The first time he ran for president in 2016, he was coming off the last season of Celebrity Apprentice. I had a front row seat as a finalist on that final season and marveled at his audacity with his checkered past to seek the highest office in the land. Then, in the blink of an eye, he went from novice to formidable challenger to victorious over Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. As President he was a loyal friend, who allowed regular access. My resulting coverage gave him the benefit of most doubts. His presidency was underrated. Throughout his first big scandal in office, the 2017-2019 Mueller Investigation into allegations Trump conspired with Russia to undermine our political process, I stuck with him, deeply suspicious of constant efforts to undermine his Administration," he continued.
Rivera, who has critiqued Trump in the past, said the last time they spoke was on November 13, 2020, when "he called me at home."
"It was ten days after his narrow lost to Joe Biden. He was calling to get my take on the controversies surrounding the election, which appeared to have been decided by a handful of votes in several states. I asked him what he would do if the vote count remained against him. As I reported on Fox News that same morning, Friday the 13th, he told me he was a reasonable man and would do the right thing if that time came," he said. "It never did. Instead, President Trump embarked on an increasingly menacing campaign to discredit the 2020 election. With a motley supporting cast of increasingly fringe characters, he careened from one bizarre theory to the next, offering no meaningful proof, that he had been robbed by the Democrats."
After Trump's lies, Rivera is ready for someone else to be the leader of the U.S.
"Better to admit he lost last time but that you don’t care because a Harris presidency would be a disaster, or you admire his defiance in the face of an assassin’s bullet. Just don’t pretend that he got robbed in 2020. That is a lie. Former President Trump is a sore loser who cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution. That is why I am voting for Kamala Harris to be our 47th President," he concluded.