'Lying Coward': Donald Trump Mocked for Claiming He Doesn't Know Who Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Is After His Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Comments Went Viral at NYC Rally

"I have no idea who he is. Somebody said there was a comedian that joked about Puerto Rico or something, and I have no idea who he is," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, attempting to distance himself from Hinchcliffe. "Never saw him, never heard of him, and don't want to hear of him."

"I have no idea. They put a comedian in, which everybody does. You throw comedians in. You don't vet them and go crazy. It's nobody's fault. But somebody said some bad things," the ex-president continued. "Now what they've done is taken somebody that has nothing to do with the party, has nothing to do with us, said something and they try and make a big deal."

He went on to claim he's done more for Puerto Rico than any president in U.S. history.