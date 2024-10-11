or
Ben Affleck 'Didn't Get a Heads Up' About Jennifer Lopez's Post-Divorce Interview, Actor Feels She'll 'Talk About the Breakup Forever': Source

Jennifer Lopez admitted she can feel 'sad' and 'lonely' those days.

Oct. 11 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck wasn't expecting for Jennifer Lopez to spill the tea on their divorce so quickly after their split.

According to a source, the actor "didn't get a heads up" about her chat with Interview Magazine — which was released on Wednesday, October 9 — though "he assumed that it would eventually happen."

"Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever," the insider told a news outlet. "He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out."

However, their on-off romance "is a part of his life just as much as anything else," the source noted. "He's never going to get away from it."

All of that being said, the source claimed the dad-of-three is "OK with however Jen has to deal with it."

"People deal with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen had to do and Ben has to accept it," they added.

For the Oscar winner, that means keepings things to himself, "especially major details about their relationship."

In her interview, Lopez admitted that being single after four divorces is "new territory" that can often feel "lonely, unfamiliar, scary and sad."

However, this most recent split changed her for the better. "When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'" said the mom-of-two. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."

The "If You Had My Love" crooner said the relationship you have with yourself is the "most important thing," adding, "I think we tend to get away from [that] at times, when you’re wrapped up with other people."

The triple threat filed for divorce in August and listed the date of their separation as April 26. The duo, who married in 2022, have a long history, as before they got together in 2021, they were engaged in the early 2000s but called it off.

As OK! shared, the superstars didn't sign a prenup when they got hitched, so they've been trying to work out the financial aspect of their split. In fact, the two have been seen meeting up to allegedly hash out the details.

The estranged spouses were also spotted out together in Beverly Hills with their respective kids on September 14 for lunch, as their children want to remain friends despite their parents' breakup.

Daily Mail reported on how Affleck reacted to his ex's recent interview.

