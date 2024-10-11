Ben Affleck Is 'Messing' With Ex Jennifer Lopez's Head After Split, Source Claims: 'He’s Falling Into a Very Toxic Pattern'
Ben Affleck may be sending mixed signals to his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez.
After the Selena actress, 55, filed for divorce from the Argo star, 52, in August, people in the former Hollywood power couple's inner circle fear Affleck may be leading Lopez to think they may have another chance at getting back together after they were allegedly seen getting cozy at a recent lunch with their children.
"For one thing, he’s messing with J.Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy," the source claimed. "It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone."
"Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict," the insider continued. "It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J.Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez recently opened up about the demise of two-year union with Affleck. "Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f------ do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she said about embracing single life in a recent interview.
“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'” the Hustlers actress noted. “I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”
The end of what Lopez, who rekindled her early 2000's relationship with Affleck in 2021, thought would be her fairytale ending with the Air star was still extremely difficult for her to deal with. “J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” a source spilled.
Per insiders, the split has "devastated her."
"She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed," the source added. “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”
In Touch spoke with the source close to Lopez and Affleck.