Lopez was photographed happily waving to fans while riding on the back of a cart being pulled by her entourage. The "On the Floor" singer looked every bit the bride she was two weeks ago in a stunning white dress and matching manicure. Her brunette locks were pulled back and she completed the look with a trendy pair of sunglasses.

The star is reportedly taking in the sights in Capri as she waits to perform at a charity gala for UNICEF benefitting the people of Ukraine. The concert is set to take place on Saturday, July 30, and its guest list will include a long list of Hollywood A-Listers including Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vanessa Hudgens.