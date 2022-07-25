ben affleck breaks down on parisian honeymoon new wife jennifer lopez consoles him

Ben Affleck seems to be in his feels during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, but he luckily has his new wife to lean on.

The newlyweds were seen enjoying a romantic dinner Sunday, July 24, in Paris at a place called La Girafe in front of the Eiffel Tower. As seen in photos of their intimate date night, Affleck seemed to break down in tears during their private meal, which took place without their blended brood.