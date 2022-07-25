Everything OK?Ben Affleck Breaks Down On Parisian Honeymoon, New Wife Jennifer Lopez Consoles Him
Ben Affleck seems to be in his feels during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, but he luckily has his new wife to lean on.
The newlyweds were seen enjoying a romantic dinner Sunday, July 24, in Paris at a place called La Girafe in front of the Eiffel Tower. As seen in photos of their intimate date night, Affleck seemed to break down in tears during their private meal, which took place without their blended brood.
J.Lo can be seen holding her man with their heads pressed together. It's unclear what got the Argo actor so worked up, but his loving wife was there to console the emotional father-of-three. After a seemingly intense evening, Bennifer 2.0 topped off the night with a stroll around the romantic streets with smiles on their faces.
JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK WERE ABLE TO COMPROMISE WHEN IT CAME TO THEIR WEDDING, INSIDER DISHES: 'THEY TALKED ABOUT IT FOR A WHILE'
Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 53, have been enjoying Paris for the past few days with their respective children after eloping in a Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16. The Latin pop star shared the exciting news one day later, revealing in her "On The JLo" newsletter: "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more," she added of the low-key nuptials. "Best night of our lives."
And while the couple has been relishing in their loved-up time together, it seems all the festivities are now catching up to Affleck. The Gone Girl star was caught taking a much-needed cat nap while cruising the Seine River in Paris with their family.
Sitting in a chair with his feet up, hands folded and head rolling back as he slept, Affleck got some quick shut eye before continuing with his new wife and their famous offspring's sweet escape.
Though the rekindled duo, who called off their first engagement in the early 2000s, already said "I Do," OK! learned they are planning another celebration with their A-list friends and family at the actor's 10,000-square-foot Georgia mansion.
