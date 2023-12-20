Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Tight Red Gown She Wore for Her and Ben Affleck's Christmas Party: Photos
Red hot!
Jennifer Lopez looked dropped dead gorgeous in new Instagram photos she uploaded just a few days before Christmas.
On Tuesday. December 19, the singer showed off her fit frame in a body-hugging red gown that featured a floral decoration at the neckline. While the mom-of-two was already sporting a full face of glam, she added an extra swipe of her own brand's lip gloss as a finishing touch.
The superstar received a flood of compliments, as well as "likes" from Paris Hilton and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.
"Stunning 😍🔥😍," one fan commented on the post, while another noted, "You always look so amazing ❤️❤️."
"You are so so beautiful❤️❤️❤️," added a third.
According to a news outlet, the frock is what she wore for her and Ben Affleck's "really fun" Christmas party on Saturday, December 16.
An insider said the pair "were both in such good spirits" throughout the night as they socialized with friends and sang Christmas carols. The source noted "the kids were all there dancing and having a great time, especially the twins and Violet," referring to the actor's eldest daughter and Lopez's 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The Oscar winner also has son Samuel and daughter Seraphina with ex Jennifer Garner.
As OK! reported, there's a chance the actual holiday won't be as joyful, as an insider claimed the stars' moms don't get along that well.
"They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine [Affleck] has never really gelled with Lupe [Lopez], so they've always been tactfully kept apart," the source spilled.
"Add Jennifer’s two sisters to the mix and it’s a recipe for chaos," the insider explained. "Jennifer and Ben have this [vision] of the perfect Christmas, with in-laws toasting and hugging. But the reality is far from it."
Fortunately, there shouldn't be any drama when it comes to celebrating the holiday with their kids, as all the adults are "mature" and have made "their children the focus of those relationships."
Even better, the Boston native is fond of Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, whom she's been dating on and off since 2018.
"Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John," an insider claimed. "They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another."
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," a separate source said.
"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," added the insider. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."