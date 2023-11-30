Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Have Maintained a 'Mature' Co-Parenting Dynamic Since Split

"Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future," the source added of the families, which also includes the Latin superstar's twins, Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said in a 2022 interview about blending their families. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up," she noted.