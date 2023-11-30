Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Have Maintained a 'Mature' Co-Parenting Dynamic Since Split
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have put in the effort to have a healthy relationship after their divorce.
According to insiders close to the former power couple, Garner, 51, and her boyfriend, John Miller, have a great dynamic with Affleck, 51, and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, as they maintain their blended families.
The source explained the 13 Going on 30 star and the Argo actor — who share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — as well as their respective significant others, "are all mature" and have put in the work to make "their children the focus of those relationships."
"Ben is super down-to-earth, and so is John," the insider claimed. "They have a mutual respect for each other and are always very friendly with one another."
Garner and Miller, 45, have been dating on and off since 2018, though they have a very private romance.
"Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises," an insider recently spilled about the Alias alum finding love with the businessman after her 2015 split from Affleck.
- Ben Affleck Is 'Very Pleased' Jennifer Garner 'Found' John Miller, He's Proven To Be 'Stepdad Material': Source
- How Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller's Relationship Differs From Bennifer 2.0: They 'Don't Need Anyone Else’s Validation,' Says Source
- Jennifer Garner 'Happy For Ben' — But Fears 'History Will Repeat Itself' In Marriage To Jennifer Lopez
"John is so kind and patient," the source continued. "He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is. She says she finally trusts someone with her heart. John brings out the best in Jen."
As OK! previously reported, the Good Will Hunting star and Garner finally reached a "better place" after their messy breakup. "The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work," the insider explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future," the source added of the families, which also includes the Latin superstar's twins, Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," Lopez said in a 2022 interview about blending their families. "They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far."
"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up," she noted.
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Garner and Affleck.