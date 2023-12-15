Christmas Chaos: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Holiday Plans Up in the Air as Their in-Laws Clash
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may not have the perfect Christmas they pictured.
According to insiders close to the Hollywood power couple, they have yet to solidify their plans for December 25 as their extended families allegedly do not get along.
"They both want their moms to fly in and spend time together, but Christine [Affleck] has never really gelled with Lupe [Lopez], so they've always been tactfully kept apart," the source claimed of the matriarchs. Per the source, the Good Will Hunting star's mother has been "wary" of his second marriage.
To make matters worse, the Boston native's brother, Casey Affleck, has allegedly not been a big fan of Lopez, 54, joining the family. "To be fair, Casey isn’t too keen on Jennifer either," the insider claimed of the Manchester By the Sea star, 48.
"Ben is still trying to sweet-talk her into inviting him. Add Jennifer’s two sisters to the mix and it’s a recipe for chaos," the insider explained. "Jennifer and Ben have this [vision] of the perfect Christmas, with in-laws toasting and hugging. But the reality is far from it."
Affleck's relatives have reportedly been highly skeptical of the Jersey Girl actor, 51, and the "On the Floor" singer's rekindled love. "He finds them superficial," a source exclusively claimed to OK! about Casey's feelings about his brother's relationship.
"Ben and Jen are at the center of the whole L.A. social scene, which Casey finds frivolous and has really divorced himself from," the insider alleged.
According to the source, the Gone Baby Gone star — who has been dating Caylee Cowan, 24 — is "a guy who's always searching, reading and writing and trying to figure himself out. The fancy parts of being famous hold no interest to him."
"Casey is allergic to the circus Ben's life has become, and it's just not a world he knows or cares to navigate. He and Caylee won't be double-dating with Bennifer anytime soon!" the insider added.
Despite any family drama, Lopez and Affleck, 51 — who shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 14, as well as 11-year-old son Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — seem tighter than ever.
"We’re real partners," the Selena actress said in a recent interview. "Not just in working together, but in life, as parents and as lovers. We discuss everything with each other. I want his opinion. I trust him. I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too."
Star spoke to sources close to Affleck and Lopez.