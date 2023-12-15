Christmas Chaos: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Holiday Plans Up in the Air as Their in-Laws Clash

"Ben and Jen are at the center of the whole L.A. social scene, which Casey finds frivolous and has really divorced himself from," the insider alleged.

According to the source, the Gone Baby Gone star — who has been dating Caylee Cowan, 24 — is "a guy who's always searching, reading and writing and trying to figure himself out. The fancy parts of being famous hold no interest to him."

"Casey is allergic to the circus Ben's life has become, and it's just not a world he knows or cares to navigate. He and Caylee won't be double-dating with Bennifer anytime soon!" the insider added.