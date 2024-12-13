NEWS Jennifer Lopez Thanks Her Mom for 'Always Being There' for Her in Sweet Birthday Post Following Singer's Split From Ben Affleck Source: MEGA/@jlo/Instagram 'I love you so very much!!' Jennifer Lopez wrote alongside her post for mom Guadalupe Rodríguez's birthday.

Jennifer Lopez’s mom was her rock this year! On Thursday, December 12, the “On the Floor” singer, 55, shared a sweet birthday message about mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, four months after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared the touching message about mom Guadalupe Rodríguez four months after filing for divorce.

“Happy birthday, mommy!! I love you so very much!! Thank you for being there for me always…🤍🤍 #TheLupinator,” the mother-of-two penned. Along with the caption, Lopez shared a series of photos of the 79 -year-old. In one image, the duo smiled wide as they touched foreheads, while in another still, Rodríguez showed off her purple manicure and full glam for her daughter.

As OK! previously reported, Rodríguez has been by the star’s side through her breakup from the Argo actor, 52. The Selena lead filed for divorce in August, citing the couple’s date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez's mom has been by her side amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Two weeks after Lopez took legal action, Rodríguez was spotted alongside the Grammy-nominated artist grabbing lunch and making a stop at Affleck’s office in Los Angeles. It was unclear why the pair got together that day, however, it is suspected they could have been discussing their divorce settlement.

While Lopez has been leaning on her mom amid the breakup, Affleck has been spending tons of time with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — whom he shares kids, Violet, 19, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with. An insider recently revealed Garner reportedly wants nothing to do with Lopez these days.

Source: @jlo/Instagram After filing for divorce, Jennifer Lopez, her mom and Ben Affleck met up at the actor's office in Los Angeles.

"She tried not to take sides,” the source said of Garner. “Jen urged them to seek counseling and try harder to fix things," but she was eventually "dragged into Ben and J.Lo's problems." "It’s not what she wanted, but J.Lo appealed to her gentle nature, and Jen’s such a nice person that she couldn’t say no," the source added. Garner allegedly also had a change of heart after encouraging her offspring to stay close to Lopez amid the split.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August, citing their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

"It was an uncomfortable position to be in," the source shared. "She felt like she was being manipulated." "Jen just thinks it’s better if she keeps her distance from J.Lo during the divorce,” they continued. "She wants to stay out of Ben and J.Lo’s personal business from now on."