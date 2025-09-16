Jennifer Lopez Is Unrecognizable as She Wears Blonde Wig in New Photos: 'I Thought This Was Gwen Stefani!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez just stunned fans with a major transformation. The superstar shared fresh pics from the set of her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, where she transforms into Aurora, a fictional movie star. In the first photo, the mom-of-two stunned in a platinum blonde wig styled in soft curls with a pink headband, posing in front of a mirror wearing a cozy off-the-shoulder robe. She then finished the look with a bold red lip and perfectly matching nails.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shocked fans with a blonde wig on Instagram.

Another behind-the-scenes snap showed her lounging in a bubble bath, holding up a sketch of a glamorous gown. The setting looked straight out of old Hollywood, with a retro pink room, gold mirror and vintage decor completing the vibe. Lopez shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “Stepping into the role of Aurora felt like dancing through the golden age of cinema … with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of dancing. Stepping back into time has never been so much fun.”

Fans went wild in the comments section, saying she looked completely unrecognizable. “I thought this was Gwen Stefani at first!” one follower admitted. Others agreed, commenting “saaaame!” and, “She looks like Gwen Stefani.” Another joked, “What in the Gwen Stefani is this?” Even Natasha Bedingfield chimed in, writing, “Omg you look like @gwenstefani. Love you sis.”

Source: @jlo/Instagram The Latina beauty said the musical thriller let her live out her 'childhood dreams.'

The buzz comes right after Lopez opened up about how demanding her roles have been. On Wednesday, September 10, following a film screening, she talked about the challenges of portraying Ingrid Luna, a legendary screen siren best known for playing a deadly spider woman who kills her lovers with a kiss.

Source: @jlo/Instagram The photos are from the set of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.'

Set in 1981 during Argentina’s Dirty War, the story follows Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), a gay window dresser imprisoned for his sexuality. To cope, he imagines scenes from Luna’s films while forming an unlikely friendship with fellow inmate and political prisoner Valentin Arregui. The film, directed by Bill Condon, is a musical thriller adaptation of the classic Kiss of the Spider Woman. Lopez recalled how intense the shoot was, especially when Condon revealed the massive musical numbers would all be filmed in a single take.

Source: MEGA Many thought the actress looked just like Gwen Stefani in the new photos.

“I was like, ‘We’ll do some coverage?’” Lopez remembered. “He was like, ‘Nope, no coverage.’ I was like, ‘F--- me! I better get it right then.’ Like halfway through the take it’s going perfectly and then you trip on your dress or whatever so it’s like, maybe we start over. It was challenging. It was challenging in that way, time wise, as independent films can be, right? It’s the time, it’s the prep, it’s the, you know, budget. All of it were constraints for us.”