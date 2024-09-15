or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen 'Kissing' and 'Holding Hands' During Outing With Their Kids After Divorce Filing: Source

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

According to an insider, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted getting cozy after their divorce filing.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Is third time the charm for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

After the Selena star, 55, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, 52, in August, the two reunited publicly for the first time to bring their kids out to lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. However, according to an insider, Lopez and Affleck looked anything but broken up.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck seen kissing holding hands
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were allegedly seen getting cozy during their reunion lunch.

"Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table," an eyewitness source alleged.

As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" artist and the Boston native, who looked a bit stressed to be with his ex, stepped out with Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 16, as well as Affleck's kids, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, nearly one month after the Second Act alum made the legal move to end their two-year union.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck seen kissing holding hands
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were allegedly 'kissing' and 'holding hands' at the Polo Bar.

Article continues below advertisement

A possible reunion between Lopez and the Air star wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen, as many insiders have claimed the mother-of-two has been devasted by the end of their fairytale romance.

"She really believes he is the love of her life, but she doesn't understand why he was done so fast," one source said. "He [Affleck] still has love for her but couldn't handle everything that came with being married to her."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck seen kissing holding hands
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

People in Lopez's inner circle added that the split has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”

“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” another source claimed. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez ben affleck seen kissing holding hands
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The two rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2001 after calling off their first engagement in 2004. However, their past troubles came back to haunt them. “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” a separate insider alleged.

Page Six spoke to the source who saw Lopez and Affleck.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.