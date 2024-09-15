Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen 'Kissing' and 'Holding Hands' During Outing With Their Kids After Divorce Filing: Source

"Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table," an eyewitness source alleged.

As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" artist and the Boston native, who looked a bit stressed to be with his ex, stepped out with Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 16, as well as Affleck's kids, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, nearly one month after the Second Act alum made the legal move to end their two-year union.