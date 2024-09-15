Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen 'Kissing' and 'Holding Hands' During Outing With Their Kids After Divorce Filing: Source
Is third time the charm for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?
After the Selena star, 55, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, 52, in August, the two reunited publicly for the first time to bring their kids out to lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. However, according to an insider, Lopez and Affleck looked anything but broken up.
"Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table," an eyewitness source alleged.
As OK! previously reported, the "On the Floor" artist and the Boston native, who looked a bit stressed to be with his ex, stepped out with Lopez's twins Max and Emme, 16, as well as Affleck's kids, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, nearly one month after the Second Act alum made the legal move to end their two-year union.
A possible reunion between Lopez and the Air star wouldn't be the craziest thing to happen, as many insiders have claimed the mother-of-two has been devasted by the end of their fairytale romance.
"She really believes he is the love of her life, but she doesn't understand why he was done so fast," one source said. "He [Affleck] still has love for her but couldn't handle everything that came with being married to her."
People in Lopez's inner circle added that the split has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” another source claimed. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
The two rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2001 after calling off their first engagement in 2004. However, their past troubles came back to haunt them. “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” a separate insider alleged.
Page Six spoke to the source who saw Lopez and Affleck.