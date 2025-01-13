Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez Have Been 'Talking Pretty Much Every Day' Since Connecting in Colorado: Source

As OK! previously reported, the encounter follows news that the Selena star’s ex-husband, 52 — whom she divorced earlier this year — revealed Lopez's fascination with Yellowstone. In the hit series, which recently wrapped Season 5, Costner famously portrayed ranch owner John Dutton.

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," Affleck said during an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in March 2023.