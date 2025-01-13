Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez Have Been 'Talking Pretty Much Every Day' Since Connecting in Colorado: Source
Could there be a new romance brewing between Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez?
The two stars have reportedly stayed in close contact after they were spotted mingling at Kemo Sabe, a bar in Colorado, on December 27.
“At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne,” an insider dished to a news outlet.
“Since then, they’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks, when their schedules line up,” the source added.
The Yellowstone star and the Atlas actress reportedly think they could be a perfect match.
“Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man. He’s incredibly successful and he’s someone that commands a huge amount of respect in the industry and among all their peers. Having him on her arm would make a big statement – and it doesn’t hurt that Ben [Affleck] has always spoken very highly of Kevin,” the source spilled, referring to Lopez's ex.
According to the insider, Lopez “loves how passionate Kevin is about making movies, and he’s also a musician,” and he is “in awe of how incredibly fit and eternally young she is. She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number.”
Though Lopez appears interested, she's taking things slow.
“J.Lo isn’t ready to rush into anything right now but she does seem excited about the potential, and even if they wind up just connecting as friends, it’s still a massive ego boost to have him falling all over her like this,” the insider explained.
As OK! previously reported, the encounter follows news that the Selena star’s ex-husband, 52 — whom she divorced earlier this year — revealed Lopez's fascination with Yellowstone. In the hit series, which recently wrapped Season 5, Costner famously portrayed ranch owner John Dutton.
"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone," Affleck said during an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in March 2023.
“Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]," he said of the relationship between characters Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. "Jen showed me a clip off of Instagram of a monologue [Reilly] has in the car with the kid about the ways to become rich. And then [Jen] was like, 'I love this story of these two.'"
Costner, meanwhile, split from Christine Baumgartner in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage. Despite the heartbreak, he’s been optimistic about finding someone down the road.
"I think everybody would like to be in love," he explained in a June 2024 interview with People. "There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility."
Lopez seems to feel the same way, having just finalized her divorce from Affleck, according to court documents obtained by People on January 6.
"She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again," a source spilled to In Touch. "She is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again."
