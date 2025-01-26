or
Jennifer Garner 'Feels Obligated to Police' Ex Ben Affleck's 'Behavior' — 'Particularly the Way He's Been Treating' Jennifer Lopez: Source

Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005-2018.

By:

Jan. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner is defending Jennifer Lopez against their mutual ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to a source, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, has been demanding the Argo actor, also 52, be kinder to the “On the Floor” singer, 55, after their 2024 split.

According to the source, Jennifer Garner has a 'huge amount of sway with Ben these days' after his split 2024 from Jennifer Lopez.

“Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behavior, particularly when it comes to the way he’s been treating J. Lo,” the insider spilled. “He’s been so impatient with her and actually quite ungrateful, at least in Jen’s view.”

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025 after the Selena star filed to end their marriage in August 2024, citing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.

Though they are no longer together, the Oscar winner has apparently not let go of how their split went down and still holds resentment toward Lopez.

Garner “knows Ben is frustrated with how much J. Lo is still trying to micromanage him,” the source dished, adding that the mother-of-three thinks Affleck is being a bit harsh on the brunette beauty.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 and the couple finalized the legal paperwork in January 2025.

“If you look at the situation with a little more distance, she’s actually being very kind,” the insider shared of Lopez.

To make the divorce more complicated, Affleck and Lopez’s kids have grown very close to each other and the trio still gets together every once and a while to co-parent.

“Jen is very impressed with how devoted to the kids J. Lo still is. She has stuck to her word and continued to be in their lives, even though Ben hasn’t exactly done the same for J. Lo’s twins,” the source explained. “Jen has admonished him for that big time and ordered him to step up his efforts.”

“Ben is also pretty rude and grumpy whenever he talks to or sees J. Lo, and for Jen, that’s just not acceptable. She thinks he needs to grow up and act like an adult and start being a lot nicer to J. Lo,” they added.

The source said Jennifer Garner is surprised by how 'devoted to the kids J. Lo still is,' while Ben Affleck hasn't really been there for Jennifer Lopez's twins through the split.

As OK! previously reported, while Affleck may not be the nicest to Lopez’s face, another source recently revealed the two were cordial and respectful while settling their divorce.

“Jennifer and Ben are officially divorced and the only bright spot is that they never got ugly. Many thought that their lawyers would do the nasty nitpicking on behalf of each of them, but they both decided to leave the marriage as amicably as possible,” the insider revealed.

According to the source, Ben Affleck is annoyed by how much ex Jennifer Lopez is 'micromanaging him' despite their split.

They noted that there "was a lot of stake," such as the pair’s “mega-mansion in Bel Air, jewelry, cars, furnishings and pricey art they purchased together,” however, the celebs' negotiations were not tense.

“Which is why Jennifer kept her $5 million ring and a few other things,” the source said of Lopez’s diamond engagement ring. “Ben and Jennifer were not about to nickel and dime each other, they respected each other way too much for that.”

“I’m not saying that it never crossed their minds, it just wasn’t worth it. They have too much history together. They actually parted as friends,” the confidante concluded.

In Touch reported on Garner's thoughts on Affleck's behavior.

