Jennifer Garner 'Feels Obligated to Police' Ex Ben Affleck's 'Behavior' — 'Particularly the Way He's Been Treating' Jennifer Lopez: Source

“Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behavior, particularly when it comes to the way he’s been treating J. Lo,” the insider spilled. “He’s been so impatient with her and actually quite ungrateful, at least in Jen’s view.”

Lopez and Affleck finalized their divorce in January 2025 after the Selena star filed to end their marriage in August 2024, citing April 26, 2024, as their date of separation.