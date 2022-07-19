Jennifer Lopez Styles Two Elegant Designs On Her Wedding Day With Ben Affleck — Get The Look For Less
Two times the charm! After a second engagement in the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple has officially tied the knot!
Fans were shocked to hear the news of the dynamic duo sealing the deal at a chapel in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 17.
Sin City turned dreams into reality for the love birds, however, the fairytale is not over — as Lopez and Affleck plan to have a larger celebration with friends and family in the near future.
The mother-of-two looked elegantly gorgeous in not one, but two wedding dresses for the special day. J.Lo shared through her newsletter "On The JLo" how her ceremony dress was simply one she wore from an old movie. The 60s-inspired, sleeveless dress gave off very traditional white wedding gown vibes.
Professional hair artist Chris Appleton, who styled Lopez with bouncy, voluminous curls, shared an up-close-and-personal video of the bride on Instagram just moments before the wedding.
The beautiful bride transitioned into a romantic off-the-shoulder gown for her second look of the evening. The dress — designed by Zuhair Murad — had a flattering corset bustier figure with elegant lace sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The 52-year-old's silhouette had an admirable fishtail train detail and a coordinated veil.
The newlyweds are not the first iconic stars to seal the deal in the "Marriage Capital of The World" this year, as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised fans with their own unofficial Vegas marriage in early March. The two later legally documented their marriage at a small courthouse back in May.
Lopez provided a post-wedding note on her newsletter with exclusive details on her feelings about tying the knot.
"When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another," wrote the Marry Me star. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."
Obsessed with Jennifer Lopez's elegant wedding gowns? OK! helps you shop similar styles for less below!
XSCAPE's Tulip Hem Sleeveless Crepe Gown is on sale retailing for $84 (regularly $168) at nordstrorm.com.
Dress The Population's Sharon Gown is available for a one-time rental of $50-70 (regularly $328) at renttherunway.com.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini's White Angelic Lace Gown is available for a one-time rental of $165 (regularly $1,200) at renttherunway.com.