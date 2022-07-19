Jennifer Lopez Styles Two Elegant Designs On Her Wedding Day With Ben Affleck — Get The Look For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Two times the charm! After a second engagement in the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple has officially tied the knot!

Fans were shocked to hear the news of the dynamic duo sealing the deal at a chapel in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 17.

Sin City turned dreams into reality for the love birds, however, the fairytale is not over — as Lopez and Affleck plan to have a larger celebration with friends and family in the near future.

The mother-of-two looked elegantly gorgeous in not one, but two wedding dresses for the special day. J.Lo shared through her newsletter "On The JLo" how her ceremony dress was simply one she wore from an old movie. The 60s-inspired, sleeveless dress gave off very traditional white wedding gown vibes.

