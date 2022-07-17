Inside Story: How J.Lo Went From Three-Time Bride To Happily Ever After Mrs. Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, shortly after filing the paperwork for their marriage license on Saturday, July 16.
This is J.Lo's fourth time saying "I do" and her sixth time being engaged — twice to Affleck! But who else has gotten down on one knee and asked the international pop star to marry them?
CRINGE! ALEX RODRIGUEZ AWKWARDLY REACTS TO QUIP ABOUT JENNIFER LOPEZ’S ENGAGEMENT TO BEN AFFLECK
Scroll through the gallery below to see the other men Jennifer Lopez has been engaged to in the past.
Ojani Noa
Lopez got engaged to Ojani Noa after the handsome, Cuban waiter proposed to her with a $100,000 diamond ring in the late '90s. The couple wed in February 1997, but they decided to part ways less than a year later in January 1998.
Cris Judd
J.Lo met her second husband Cris Judd in 2001 after he was hired as one of her back-up dancers for her hit music video "Love Don't Cost A Thing." He popped the question later that year and they were married from 2001 until 2003.
Ben Affleck
Lopez and Affleck met while costarring in their rom-com Gigli while the pop star was still married to Judd. They quickly struck up a friendship and began dating not long after Lopez filed for divorce. Affleck asked her to marry him that same year, however, pressures from public attention became too much for their relationship and they cancelled their 2003 nuptials.
"We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised," they explained in a joint statement. "We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends."
CANCELED ENGAGEMENTS TO REKINDLED RELATIONSHIPS! JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE
Marc Anthony
Lopez started dating ex-boyfriend Marc Anthony after calling off her engagement with Affleck. He proposed in 2004 with a $4 million 8.5 carat blue diamond, and the lovebirds were married that June. They were married for seven years before their 2011 split. They have two children together, 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.
Alex Rodriguez
Lopez dated former New York Yankees legend in 2017. He asked her to be his wife in 2019 with an emerald-cut diamond ring estimated to be worth anywhere between $1 and $5 million. Follow a two year engagement, they decided to call it quits.
"She insisted on it," a friend spilled to People at the time. There are too many issues that are unresolved ... She has been pretty miserable. and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex."
Ben Affleck (Again!)
Affleck and Lopez sparked rumors of romance in April 2021 when they were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles. Although they didn't confirm their rekindled relationship until late May, they were repeatedly spotted on romantic getaways together from the beaches of Miami to Montana resorts.
One year later, the actor popped the question for the second time with a stunning green diamond ring — and she said yes!
"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," she explained in an April edition of her newsletter. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."