Inside Story: How J.Lo Went From Three-Time Bride To Happily Ever After Mrs. Affleck

Affleck and Lopez sparked rumors of romance in April 2021 when they were photographed spending time together in Los Angeles. Although they didn't confirm their rekindled relationship until late May, they were repeatedly spotted on romantic getaways together from the beaches of Miami to Montana resorts.

One year later, the actor popped the question for the second time with a stunning green diamond ring — and she said yes!

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," she explained in an April edition of her newsletter. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES of course that’s a YES."